Watch Now: Derrick Lewis Breaks UFC Heavyweight Knockout Record ( 0:28 )

Stipe Miocic had trouble training because of coronavirus-related restrictions, but he immediately got back to work as soon as the needed resources became available. The UFC heavyweight champion is eager to close the door on his rivalry with Daniel Cormier with a win on Saturday at UFC 252. Their tumultuous history will culminate in a third and final fight at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the winner coming away with a 2-1 edge and perhaps a claim to being the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time.

The match will unfold from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC 252 fight card slated for 10 p.m. ET. Cormier added to the rivalry's tension by suggesting Miocic's lack of training was intended to delay their third match, but the current champ maintains he was handcuffed by circumstances beyond his control. Cormier is a -115 favorite (risk $115 to win $100), while Miocic is listed at -105 in the latest Miocic vs. Cormer odds at William Hill. In the co-main event, bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley (-330) faces Marlon Vera (+270). Before locking in your UFC 252 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Brandon Wise has to say.

A CBS Sports editor specializing in MMA, Wise has been dissecting the sport for more than five years. He specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable every year. Wise is in his second year of consistently delivering winners to SportsLine members. He went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Khabib Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's upset of Daniel Cormier, Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Justin Gaethje's TKO victory over Tony Ferguson in May.

Since the UFC returned following a two-month period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has gone 40-21, while nailing the method of victory a remarkable 27 times. Wise kept his 2020 hot streak going last week by telling SportsLine members to expect an early knockout from Derrick Lewis (-200) against Aleksei Oleinik (+175) in the heavyweight main event. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, with UFC 252 fast approaching, Wise has carefully studied every matchup on the main card, identified the best value in the UFC 252 odds and released his MMA picks for each fight. He's only sharing those selections here.

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier expert preview

Wise knows the main event will produce the defining moment for the careers of each fighter. Both have repeatedly said they are the better fighter after they split a pair of bouts. The winner of their trilogy fight will get the final say in this dispute.

The former friendly contemporaries started what has become a heated rivalry after Cormier stopped Miocic's run of heavyweight title defenses with a stunning first-round knockout in July 2018. In doing so, he joined elite company as a rare two-division champion. The others are Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

Cormier (22-2-1), 41, defended the title once against Derrick Lewis and Miocic fumed as the champion pursued a bout with Brock Lesnar as opposed to agreeing to a rematch. When the Lesnar fight fell through, Cormier signed for the rematch and Miocic got his revenge with a fourth-round stoppage in August of last year.

The understated Miocic (19-3), 37, believes a second win over Cormier might finally garner the respect he deserves. The Ohio native's six-fight win streak before his loss to Cormier included victories over former champions such as Fabricio Werdum and Junior Dos Santos. He also defeated the previously unbeaten Francis Ngannou, who is now the second-ranked contender. You can see Wise's Miocic vs. Cormier picks here.

Top UFC 252 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 252 main-card selections here: He is backing Junior Dos Santos (+135) to pull the upset of Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-155) in a matchup of ranked heavyweights. The winner will be in the mix for a title amid a top-heavy division.

The affable and popular Dos Santos (21-7) is a former heavyweight champion who is determined to finish his career with the belt wrapped around his waist one more time. He defeated Cain Velasquez for the crown in 2011 but lost a rematch following one successful defense.

The 35-year-old Brazilian's resume also includes wins over current contenders like Ben Rothwell and fourth-ranked Derrick Lewis. But some questions surround his ability to withstand damage following knockout losses to second-ranked Francis Ngannou and third-ranked Curtis Blaydes.

Rozenstruik (10-1) is likely best known for his last-second knockout of perennial contender Alistair Overeem in the fifth round of their fight in December of last year, averting what surely would have been a decision loss. But the powerful 32-year-old Surinamese fighter took a step back with a 20-second knockout loss to Ngannou in his last appearance.

"Dos Santos may have been knocked out in his last two bouts, but don't let that dissuade you from the fact that he is the much more experienced fighter on this stage," Wise told SportsLine.

How to make UFC 252 picks

Wise also has strong picks for Miocic vs. Cormier and every other bout on the main UFC 252 card. He's also backing one fighter to score a "highlight-reel knockout." You can only see those selections here.

Who wins Miocic vs. Cormier at UFC 252? And how exactly does each main-card fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on the UFC 252 main card, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for five straight years, and find out.

UFC 252 main-card odds (via William Hill)

Daniel Cormier (-115) vs. Stipe Miocic (-105)

Sean O'Malley (-330) vs. Marlon Vera (+270)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (-155) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+135)

Merab Dvalishvili (-180) vs. John Dodson (+160)

Magomed Ankalaev (-300) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+250)