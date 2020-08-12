Watch Now: Derrick Lewis Breaks UFC Heavyweight Knockout Record ( 0:28 )

Memorable moments in UFC history have been created by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, with the two splitting their first two meetings with the heavyweight championship on the line. On Saturday, Aug. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, their trilogy will come to a head as the pair of all-time greats headline the UFC 252 card for one final showdown.

Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.

Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.

Plus, bantamweight sensation "Suga" Sean O'Malley returns when he takes on the dangerous Marlon Vera, and heavyweights collide when Junior dos Santos takes on Jair Rozenstruik.

The card was also expected to see Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev run back their February matchup. However, Cutelaba tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from the rematch. It is unclear if Ankalaev will be given a replacement fight.

You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.

UFC 252 fight card, odds

Daniel Cormier -115 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) -105, heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -330 vs. Marlon Vera +260, bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -160 vs. Junior Dos Santos +135, heavyweights

Merab Dvalishvili -190 vs. John Dodson +160, bantamweights

Jim Miller -110 vs. Vinc Pichel -110, lightweights



Livia Renata Souza -155 vs. Ashley Yoder +130, women's strawweights

Parker Porter -150 vs. Chris Daukaus +125, heavyweights

Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, women's strawweights

Herbert Burns -260 vs. Daniel Pineda +210, featherweights

TJ Brown -180 vs. Danny Chavez +155, featherweights

UFC 252 info

Date: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Location: UFC APEX facility

UFC APEX facility Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99

UFC 252 countdown

