One of the most memorable rivalries in recent memory comes to a close on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will meet in the main event of UFC 252 from the UFC Apex facility with the heavyweight title on the line. The pair have traded knockouts in the first two meetings with Miocic gaining the upper hand in the last bout. Now, they look to settle the score for good.
Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.
Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.
There's plenty to get excited about on Saturday night in addition to this massive main event. Rising star Sean O'Malley is back when he takes on the always dangerous Marlon Vera. O'Malley has scored a pair of sensational knockouts following his return from a USADA suspension. He is looking to continue his rise up the ranks against Vera, who just saw his five-fight winning streak snapped by a questionable split decision.
You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.
UFC 252 fight card, odds
- Daniel Cormier -115 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) -105, heavyweight championship
- Sean O'Malley -300 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweights
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik -135 vs. Junior Dos Santos +115, heavyweights
- Herbert Burns -280 vs. Daniel Pineda +230, featherweights
- Merab Dvalishvili -240 vs. John Dodson +200, bantamweights
- Vinc Pichel -130 vs. Jim Miller +110, lightweights
- Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, women's strawweights
- TJ Brown -155 vs. Danny Chavez +130, featherweights
- Livia Renata Souza -170 vs. Ashley Yoder +145, women's strawweights
- Parker Porter -120 vs. Chris Daukaus +120, heavyweights
- Kai Kamaka III vs. Tony Kelley, featherweights
UFC 252 info
- Date: Aug. 15
- Location: UFC APEX facility
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99
