Watch Now: UFC 252 Preview: Miocic vs. Cormier III ( 4:41 )

One of the most memorable rivalries in recent memory comes to a close on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will meet in the main event of UFC 252 from the UFC Apex facility with the heavyweight title on the line. The pair have traded knockouts in the first two meetings with Miocic gaining the upper hand in the last bout. Now, they look to settle the score for good.

Miocic has run the proverbial gauntlet at heavyweight in his career. The champion has 15 knockouts in 19 career wins, including a stretch of Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Francis Ngannou over four years that saw him secure the title. The loss by first-round TKO to Cormier in 2018 was just he second of his career.

Cormier, on the other hand, is among the most accomplished in the sport's history. His only two professional losses have come to Miocic and Jon Jones (a second loss to Jones was later overturned to a no contest). He won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix in 2012 and owns wins over Josh Barnett, Frank Mir, Roy Nelson, Dan Henderson, Anthony Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson, Anderson Silva and more. A win (even though he believes he's already there) solidifies Cormier as one of the best ever in MMA history.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon, including a complete preview of UFC Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans.

Beyond the main event, a budding star in the bantamweight division is back when Sean O'Malley takes on Marlon Vera. O'Malley has been rolling since his debut at Dana White's Contender Series in 2017 and returned from a two-year USADA suspension in March with a thunderous knockout of Jose Quinonez. He then finished Eddie Wineland with authority in June. Now, he gets his toughest test yet as Vera has never been knocked out and won five of his last six bouts.

Plus, a pair of heavyweight sluggers go at it when Jair Rozenstruik faces off with former champ Junior dos Santos. Both men possess knockout power and are looking to get back in line for a shot at the title.

You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.

UFC 252 fight card, results

Daniel Cormier -120 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +100, heavyweight championship

Sean O'Malley -280 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -125 vs. Junior Dos Santos +105, heavyweights

Herbert Burns -270 vs. Daniel Pineda +220, featherweights

Merab Dvalishvili -240 vs. John Dodson +200, bantamweights

Vinc Pichel -130 vs. Jim Miller +110, lightweights



Virna Jandiroba -310 vs. Felice Herrig +250, women's strawweights



TJ Brown -155 vs. Danny Chavez +130, featherweights

Livia Renata Souza def. Ashley Yoder via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Chris Daukaus def. Parker Porter via first-round TKO (punches)

Kai Kamaka def. Tony Kelley via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)



UFC 252 info

Date: Aug. 15

Aug. 15 Location: UFC APEX facility

UFC APEX facility Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99

UFC 252 countdown

Who will win UFC 252, and how exactly will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight on Saturday's card, all from the accomplished expert who's up over $20,000 and has nailed 16 of the last 18 UFC main events.