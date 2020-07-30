After splitting their first two meetings, Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are set to throw down one final time. Miocic and Cormier will meet on Aug. 15 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Miocic and Cormier first met at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, returned to heavyweight and scored a crushing first round knockout to become a two-division UFC champion. After one successful title defense, the duo rematched at UFC 241 in August 2019, with a back-and-forth bout ending with Miocic making the adjustment to a body attack in Round 4 to score the knockout and reclaim the belt.

Miocic has been sidelined since the rematch, having had surgery on his eyes as a result of damage suffered from Cormier eye pokes. Cormier, meanwhile, may be fighting the final bout of his career as the 41-year-old has claimed he would retire before turning 40, but has pushed forward in pursuit of settling things with Miocic.

The co-main event will also feature a pair of heavyweight sluggers as Jairzinho Rozenstruik takes on Junior dos Santos. Rozenstruik is coming off a destructive TKO loss at the hands of Francis Ngannou in May. He was riding a four-fight TKO winning streak before the stoppage. Dos Santos, a former UFC heavyweight champion, has lost two straight to Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. He won three straight before this current skid.

You can find the full announced card and available odds from William Hill Sportsbook below.

UFC 252 fight card, odds

Stipe Miocic (c) -110 vs. Daniel Cormier -110, heavyweight championship

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -150 vs. Junior Dos Santos +125, heavyweights

Sean O'Malley -280 vs. Marlon Vera +230, bantamweights

Magomed Ankalaev -300 vs. Ion Cuțelaba +240, light heavyweights



Merab Dvalishvili -180 vs. John Dodson +155, bantamweights

Livia Renata Souza -155 vs. Ashley Yoder +130, women's strawweights

Virna Jandiroba -300 vs. Felice Herrig +240, women's strawweights

UFC 252 info