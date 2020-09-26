Among the many advantages Israel Adesanya believes he has over Paulo Costa is that the middleweight champion fights with calculation and precision, while his second-ranked opponent often reacts on emotion. MMA observers will see for themselves when the undefeated fighters meet on Saturday in the main event of UFC 253. Adesanya's second defense of his belt highlights the UFC 253 fight card from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, with the main card set for 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya hasn't been shy about outlining the ways in which he believes he's the superior fighter and believes he will outclass Costa, who has stopped 11 of his 13 opponents.

Adesanya vs. Costa preview

Adesanya (19-0) has become a polarizing figure based on his combination of substance and bravado. In last year's title fight against Whittaker, his entrance included a choreographed dance routine before a packed arena in Whittaker's hometown of Melbourne, Australia. He proceeded to win the title with a second-round stoppage of the former champion.

The Nigeria-born Adesanya hasn't shied away from his stated goal of facing every top contender the division has to offer. He made good on his word by taking on the dangerous Yoel Romero in March and winning a unanimous decision. The 31-year-old wasted no time in calling out the similarly brash Costa, who sat ringside and readily accepted the fight.

The physically-imposing Brazilian's sculpted physique suggests he could easily compete at heavyweight, but instead he cuts to 185 pounds and harbors perhaps more raw power than the division has ever seen. Costa (13-0) has stopped 11 of his opponents by knockout, and only one of his professional MMA fights has gone to the scorecards.

He went three rounds with Romero last year, unafraid to stand and exchange with an opponent feared for his own devastating knockout power. Costa won a unanimous decision in a wild bout that received Fight of the Year consideration and immediately turned his attention to landing a title fight against Adesanya. You can see Marley's coveted Adesanya vs. Costa picks here.

Top UFC 253 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 253 predictions here: He is backing L'udovít Klein (+120) to get a stoppage victory against Shane Young (-140) in a featherweight clash.

Young (13-4) has found traction in the UFC with two straight wins following a loss in his debut in November 2017. That defeat came by decision to Alexander Volkanovski, who is now the featherweight champion. The 27-year-old New Zealander earned a decision win against Austin Arnett in their UFC 234 fight in February of last year.

Klein (16-2) will make his UFC debut on Saturday on the strength of a seven-fight win streak, six of those coming inside the distance. The 25-year-old Slovakia native is coming off a first-round knockout of Lukasz Sajewski in the Oktagon MMA promotion in February.

"Klein looks like he should have the wrestling advantage and he is the more dangerous striker with his hands and kicks," Marley told SportsLine. "Young might not be able to land heavy volume against Klein and, if he tries, it could leave him open for a counter-knockout."

UFC 253 odds (via William Hill)

Israel Adesanya (-170) vs. Paulo Costa (+150)

Dominick Reyes (-260) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+220)

Kai Kara-France (-230) vs. Brandon Royval (+195)

Ketlen Vieira (-170) vs. Sijara Eubanks (+150)

Zubaira Tukhugov (-115) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (-105)

Brad Riddell (-320) vs. Alex Da Silva (+260)

Jake Matthews (-700) vs. Diego Sanchez (+500)

Shane Young (-140) vs. L'udovít Klein (+120)

Aleksa Camur (-175) vs. William Knight (+155)

Juan Espino (-300) vs. Jeff Hughes (+250)

Khadis Ibragimov (-175) vs. Danilo Marques (+155)