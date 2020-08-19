A highly anticipated middleweight championship fight and a battle for the vacant light heavyweight championship will headline UFC 253 on Sept. 26. A location for the event has not yet been confirmed, with rumors stating the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and Fight Island in Abu Dhabi are both in play.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line in his second title defense, taking on Paulo Costa in what has developed into a grudge match. Adesanya won the title last October by knocking out Robert Whittaker. He then beat Yoel Romero in March in a highly disappointing fight by decision. Adesanya is 19-0 in his career and 8-0 in the Octagon, with all eight UFC victories coming since February 2018. Costa is 13-0 in his career and a massive man for the 185-pound division. He has ended 11 of his 13 career fights by knockout.

In the co-main event, Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes will battle for the vacant light heavyweight title. Jon Jones recently vacated the title as he plans his move up to the heavyweight division, leaving the top contenders to square off to crown a new champion. Reyes is coming off a controversial decision loss to Jones, suffering the first defeat of his career in the process. Blachowicz is on a three-fight winning streak, most recently knocking out Corey Anderson.

UFC 253 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -170 vs. Paulo Costa +145, middleweight championship

Jan Blachowicz vs. Dominick Reyes, vacant light heavyweight championship

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan, women's strawweight



Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov, featherweights



Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Rovyal, flyweights



UFC 253 info