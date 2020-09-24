A highly anticipated middleweight championship fight and a battle for the vacant light heavyweight championship will headline UFC 253 on Sept. 26. A location for the event has not yet been confirmed, with rumors stating the UFC APEX in Las Vegas and Fight Island in Abu Dhabi are both in play.

In the main event, Israel Adesanya will put his middleweight title on the line in his second title defense, taking on Paulo Costa in what has developed into a grudge match. Adesanya won the title last October by knocking out Robert Whittaker. He then beat Yoel Romero in March in a highly disappointing fight by decision. Adesanya is 19-0 in his career and 8-0 in the Octagon, with all eight UFC victories coming since February 2018. Costa is 13-0 in his career and a massive man for the 185-pound division. He has ended 11 of his 13 career fights by knockout.

Plus in the co-main event, a pair of top contenders at light heavyweight clash for the vacant title when Dominick Reyes takes on Jan Blachowicz. Jon Jones recently vacated the strap with plans of moving up to heavyweight for new challenges, leaving a void at 205 pounds. Reyes most recently fought Jones to a disputed decision loss while Blachowicz is on arguably the best run of his career with seven wins in his last eight bouts.

UFC 253 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya (c) -175 vs. Paulo Costa +150, middleweight title

Dominick Reyes -280 vs. Jan Blachowicz +230, vacant light heavyweight title

Kai Kara-France -240 vs. Brandon Rovyal +200, flyweights



Ketlen Viera -190 vs. Sijara Eubanks +145, women's bantamweights

Zubaira Tukhugov -120 vs. Hakeem Dawodu +100, featherweights

Jake Matthews -700 vs. Diego Sanchez +500, welterweights

Brad Riddell -330 vs. Alex da Silva +260, lightweights

Shane Young -125 vs. Ludovit Klein +105, featherweights

Aleksa Camur -165 vs. William Knight +140, light heavyweights

Juan Espino -300 vs. Jeff Hughes +240, heavyweights

Khadis Ibragimov -160 vs. Danilo Marques +135, light heavyweights

UFC 253 info

Date: Sept. 26

Sept. 26 Location: Fight Island -- Abu Dhabi

Fight Island -- Abu Dhabi Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ pay-per-view

UFC 253 Countdown

