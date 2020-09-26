After months of trash talk and big promises, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and top contender Paulo Costa will throw down in the main event of UFC 253. The event takes place Saturday at Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Adesanya is perfect as a professional at 19-0, and won the interim title by beating Kelvin Gastelum in April 2019 before defeating Robert Whittaker in October to become undisputed champ at 185 pounds. After a successful title defense against Yoel Romero in March, Adesanya now faces off with Costa, an undefeated challenger who has vowed to knock the champion out and take the title home to Brazil.

In the co-main event, Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz will battle for the vacant light heavyweight championship. The title was vacated by Jon Jones earlier this year when he decided to move up to heavyweight after nearly a decade as the best 205-pound fighter in the world.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 253 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 253 prelims

Date: Sept. 26 | Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Stream: Watch ESPN | Channel: ESPN2

How to watch UFC 253 main card

Date: Sept. 26 | Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 253 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 253 main card, odds