Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC since making his Octagon debut in 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 24, in the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov will face one of the stiffest challenges of his career in the form of interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje is coming off a career-best performance, capturing the interim championship with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje was stepping in for Nurmagomedov in the fight after travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic scratched his planned bout with Ferguson -- marking the fifth time a planned Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson bout was canceled.

In the co-main event, middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier will battle in a fight that carries potential title implications. Whittaker defeated Darren Till in his most recent fight, a victory that helped him rebound from losing the middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Cannonier will get a shot at Adesanya and the championship if he defeats Whittaker. A victory would give Cannonier a fourth straight victory since dropping to the middleweight division.

A fight that was expected to be intriguing for the lightweight division, however, is no more. Islam Makhachev was expected to take on former champion Rafael dos Anjos on the main card, but dos Anjos tested positive for COVID-19 a week before the event and was removed. Instead of finding Makhachev a late-replacement opponent, UFC decided to hold him out until they found the right fit or RDA is cleared for action again.

Read on for the card for UFC 254 along with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 fight card, odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -300 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +240, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -125 vs. Robert Whittaker +105, middleweights



Alexander Volkov -200 vs. Walt Harris +170, heavyweights

Cynthia Calvillo -230 vs. Lauren Murphy +190, women's flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -270 vs. Ion Cutelaba +220, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -125 vs. Tai Tuivasa +105, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -270 vs. Jacob Malkoun +220, middleweights

Alex Oliveira -180 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +155, welterweights

Da-Un Jung -410 vs. Sam Alvey +320, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -625 vs. Sergey Morozov +450, bantamweights



Miranda Maverick -310 vs. Liana Jojua +250, women's flyweights

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev, lightweights

UFC 254 info