Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC since making his Octagon debut in 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 24, in the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov will face one of the stiffest challenges of his career in the form of interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje is coming off a career-best performance, capturing the interim championship with a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje was stepping in for Nurmagomedov in the fight after travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic scratched his planned bout with Ferguson -- marking the fifth time a planned Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson bout was canceled.

In the co-main event, middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier will battle in a fight that carries potential title implications. Whittaker defeated Darren Till in his most recent fight, a victory that helped him rebound from losing the middleweight championship to Israel Adesanya. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Cannonier will get a shot at Adesanya and the championship if he defeats Whittaker. A victory would give Cannonier a fourth straight victory since dropping to the middleweight division.

It's going to be a busy week of fight coverage in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to this page for the latest news, odds and updates surrounding UFC 254, as well as our feature content on the main event fighters. Below is the complete fight card with odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 fight card, odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -330 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +260, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -120 vs. Robert Whittaker +100, middleweights



Alexander Volkov -160 vs. Walt Harris +135, heavyweights

Cynthia Calvillo -230 vs. Lauren Murphy +190, women's flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -270 vs. Ion Cutelaba +220, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -125 vs. Tai Tuivasa +105, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -280 vs. Jacob Malkoun +230, middleweights

Alex Oliveira -165 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +140, welterweights

Da-Un Jung -380 vs. Sam Alvey +300, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Miranda Maverick -360 vs. Liana Jojua +280, women's flyweights

Joel Alvarez -195 vs. Alexander Yakovlev +165, lightweights

UFC 254 info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims)



2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free) (prelims only)

UFC 254 countdown