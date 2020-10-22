Khabib Nurmagomedov has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the UFC since making his Octagon debut in 2012. On Saturday, Oct. 24, in the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov will face one of the stiffest challenges of his career in the form of Justin Gaethje as he puts his lightweight championship on the line against the reigning interim titleholder.

Nurmagomedov has been out of action since his September 2019 stoppage of Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. The champ was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson -- a sixth time attempting to get the two in the Octagon together -- in May, but travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic made it impossible for Nurmagomedov to make it to the event. In stepped Gaethje, who held out for his shot at a title fight and delivered in kind with a tremendous performance against Ferguson to claim the interim strap.

This card has something for just about everyone. Below the main event is a middleweight fight with plenty of title implications as former champ Robert Whittaker takes on a veteran looking for his first title shot in Jared Cannonier. Whittaker bounced back nicely from his title loss to Israel Adesanya with a decision win over Darren Till earlier this summer and could be another win away from securing his rematch with the new champ. Cannonier, meanwhile, has gotten things going in his third weight class with three straight wins and caught the attention of Adesanya, who said after his win over Paulo Costa that if Cannonier is successful against Whittaker, he would grant him a shot at his belt.

Plus, heavyweight Walt Harris is back in action when he takes on Russian veteran Alexander Volkov. It will be Harris' first action since a loss to Alistair Overeem over the summer where the Alabama native was full of emotion after the death of his step daughter. Before that fight, Harris was on a roll with three knockouts in four fights. Volkov, meanwhile, has lost two of his last three but is 7-2 since 2016.

It's going to be a busy week of fight coverage in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to this page for the latest news, odds and updates surrounding UFC 254, as well as our feature content on the main event fighters. Below is the complete fight card with odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 fight card, odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -330 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +260, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -115 vs. Robert Whittaker -105, middleweights



Alexander Volkov -180 vs. Walt Harris +155, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -270 vs. Jacob Malkoun +220, middleweights

Lauren Murphy -220 vs. Liliya Shakirova +180, women's flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Ion Cutelaba +250, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -115 vs. Tai Tuivasa -105, heavyweights

Alex Oliveira -165 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +140, welterweights



Da-Un Jung -360 vs. Sam Alvey +280, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Miranda Maverick -360 vs. Liana Jojua +280, women's flyweights

Joel Alvarez -195 vs. Alexander Yakovlev +165, lightweights

UFC 254 info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims)



2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free) (prelims only)

UFC 254 countdown

