It's almost time to brawl on Fight Island as UFC closes out its second stint in Abu Dhabi with arguably its best matchup to date. Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to unify for a second time when he faces interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event on Saturday, Oct. 24 (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV). Nurmagomedov unified last summer when he submitted Dustin Poirier via rear-naked choke in a fight that also took place in Abu Dhabi.

The champ was scheduled to face Tony Ferguson -- a sixth time attempting to get the two in the Octagon together -- in May, but travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic made it impossible for Nurmagomedov to make it to the event. In stepped Gaethje, who held out for his shot at a title fight and delivered in kind with a tremendous performance against Ferguson to claim the interim strap.

Gaethje enters the showdown with four straight TKOs, including three in the first round over James Vick, Edson Barboza and Donald Cerrone. "The Highlight" has yet to see the judges' scorecards since joining UFC back in 2017 and the last decision of his career came in 2014 against Melvin Guillard under the WSOF banner.

It's going to be a busy week of fight coverage in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to this page for the latest news, odds and updates surrounding UFC 254, as well as our feature content on the main event fighters. Below is the complete fight card with odds provided by William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 fight card, odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -330 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +260, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -115 vs. Robert Whittaker -105, middleweights



Alexander Volkov -180 vs. Walt Harris +155, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -270 vs. Jacob Malkoun +220, middleweights

Lauren Murphy -220 vs. Liliya Shakirova +180, women's flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Ion Cutelaba +250, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -115 vs. Tai Tuivasa -105, heavyweights

Alex Oliveira -165 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +140, welterweights



Da-Un Jung -360 vs. Sam Alvey +280, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Miranda Maverick -360 vs. Liana Jojua +280, women's flyweights

Joel Alvarez -195 vs. Alexander Yakovlev +165, lightweights

UFC 254 info

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Saturday, Oct. 24 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims)



2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims)

ESPN+ PPV (main card) | ESPN 2 (prelims) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free) (prelims only)

UFC 254 countdown

