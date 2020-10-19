The next super-fight in an already loaded 2020 slate for the UFC is upon us this Saturday as unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov faces interim titleholder Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. The 155-pound unification bout headlines a fight card on Yas Island, better known as "Fight Island" as it's been dubbed by UFC president Dana White, and remains one of the most anticipated of the calendar year.

Let's take a closer look at the storylines surrounding this weekend's pay-per-view event highlighting the month of October for the UFC.

1. How will Khabib be affected by father's death?

Nurmagomedov, during an early UFC teleconference to promote the fight, seemed to roundly shut down any further mention of the topic given the pain he is dealing with from the July death of the man who taught him the sport. Although his father, Abdulmanap, had only cornered Nurmagomedov in person at a UFC fight for the first time last September at UFC 242 due to visa issues, he remained a large emotional and strategic presence.

It remains to be seen whether the fallout will have any form of effect on Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon, or if it will lead him to walk away from the sport earlier than expected. He will retain the services of head trainer Javier Mendes of AKA, as usual, for the fight and competes in a demeanor already so void of emotion. Still, Nurmagomedov's resistance to even speak about the subject with the media shows how real the period of mourning remains for something so devastating to take place during such an important training camp.

2. If anyone can break the streak, it's Tony Ferguson Gaethje

First, let's just take a moment to properly frame how impressive Nurmagomedov's 28-0 record is considering he's operating atop possibly the deepest and most dangerous division in UFC history. Watching Nurmagomedov so easily shut down such a well-rounded threat in Dustin Poirier last September only echoed how far away he is from his competition.

Throughout the five times UFC attempted to book Nurmagomedov against Tony Ferguson over the last half-decade, it was thought by many that "El Cucuy" had the best shot at giving him trouble. Ferguson's ability to absorb damage is legendary, he's savvy on the ground and he mixes a unique striking style with tireless cardio. The MMA gods, however, seemed to determine that fight would never happen. Then Gaethje went out and absolutely dominated Ferguson via fifth-round TKO in May to capture the interim lightweight title. Thanks to his recent transition from barbaric brawler to calculated sniper, Gaethje very much has acquired the new "best shot of anyone" title as a threat to Nurmagomedov's reign. Add in Gaethje's wrestling background, psychotic determination and one-shot KO power, and you might have the recipe for an upset this weekend.

3. Let's see what mastermind Trevor Wittman has cooked up

As the coach of Gaethje, former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and, for his last fight, welterweight king Kamaru Usman, Wittman has quickly built a reputation as a mastermind trainer. His ability to calm Gaethje's savage instincts just enough to help guide him through a strategic game plan has been the secret ingredient in Gaethje's resurgence toward the top of the division. Wittman couldn't find himself a more willing subject in Gaethje, who seems to have bought in completely to what his coach is selling.

Considering Nurmagomedov has lost just a single round in 12 UFC fights, the idea of Wittman studying tape and finding a weakness of some kind to exploit remains intriguing. Although the typically stoic Nurmagomedov has been stingy on compliments aimed at Gaethje during the promotion for this fight, he has gone on record multiple times saying the thing that makes his opponent most dangerous is how well he is coached.

4. Michael Chandler remains interesting insurance policy

The former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion and recent UFC free-agent signing is among the most exciting fighters on the planet; the fact that he was recently added to a division so deep with elite talent is a veritable embarrassment of riches. Yet the 34-year-old Chandler is being placed in an interesting position this weekend being flown out to Abu Dhabi as an official replacement should something happen to either of the main event participants.

In one sense, the move is a bit of a slap in the face to a fighter with such a big name who could just as easily been added to this card in a prominent fight as the co-main event. Instead, he'll serve as a high-priced backup in case of emergency. Should nothing go wrong, it's largely no harm and no foul. But should he be called into duty, the opportunity to skip such a crowded line and be catapulted into a title fight is something that would make the experience all the more worth it.

5. One hurdle left on Whittaker's path back to title fight

As one of the most well-rounded and durable champions of recent memory for the UFC, it seemed as if Whittaker might rule the middleweight division for years to come. A series of sustained injuries and physical setbacks followed, however, as did an eventual knockout loss to current champion Israel Adesanya in their all-Oceanic showdown last October. Whittaker also pulled out of a comeback bout citing burnout and mental fatigue.

Just nine months later, however, "Bobby Knuckles" has put himself in a spot to potentially gain back everything he lost. Fresh off a technical victory over Darren Till by decision in July, Whittaker faces the dangerous Jared Cannonier in Saturday's co-main event with a likely shot at redemption against Adesanya at stake if he can win.