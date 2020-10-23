UFC 254 is almost here, and that means Khabib Nurmagomedov putting his lightweight championship on the line against interim champion Justin Gaethje in one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The action goes down Saturday afternoon from Fight Island on Abu Dhabi.

Gaethje is coming off the biggest win of his career, defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in May by fifth-round TKO after dominating almost every minute of the fight. That derailed the plan to try for a sixth time to make a bout between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, but it did set up a compelling showdown of Gaethje's power striking and defensive wrestling against the dominant offensive wrestling game of Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is undefeated in 28 career fights and has successfully defended the lightweight title twice since winning the belt in April 2018. With little trouble in any of his recent fights, the champ will be out to continue his dominant run and draw closer to his goal of retiring unbeaten at 30-0.

Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride. Let's take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 fight card, odds

Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) -340 vs. Justin Gaethje (ic) +270, lightweight title

Jared Cannonier -115 vs. Robert Whittaker -105, middleweights



Alexander Volkov -180 vs. Walt Harris +155, heavyweights

Phillip Hawes -270 vs. Jacob Malkoun +220, middleweights

Lauren Murphy -220 vs. Liliya Shakirova +180, women's flyweights

Magomed Ankalaev -310 vs. Ion Cutelaba +250, light heavyweights

Stefan Struve -115 vs. Tai Tuivasa -105, heavyweights

Alex Oliveira -165 vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov +140, welterweights



Da-Un Jung -360 vs. Sam Alvey +280, light heavyweights

Casey Kenney -195 vs. Nathaniel Wood +165, catchweights

Miranda Maverick -360 vs. Liana Jojua +280, women's flyweights

Joel Alvarez -195 vs. Alexander Yakovlev +165, lightweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Michael Mormile (producer). Plus, Luke Thomas, co-host of "Morning Kombat" gives you a main event pick and predcition.

UFC 254 picks



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Khabib (c) vs. Gaethje Gaethje Khabib Gaethje Khabib Gaethje Cannonier vs. Whittaker Whittaker Whittaker Whittaker Whittaker Cannonier Volkov vs. Harris Harris Harris Volkov Volkov Volkov Hawes vs. Malkoun Hawes Hawes Hawes Hawes Hawes Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba Cutelaba Ankalaev Ankalaev Ankalaev Ankalaev

Campbell on why Gaethje will win: Until we actually see Nurmagomedov badly damaged or forced to rally from behind, it's hard to imagine him ever losing inside the Octagon. If someone is equipped to do it, however, it might just be Gaethje. His extreme lack of care for acquiring damage in order to be able to instill it onto his opponent is certainly a big part of it, as is his one-punch knockout ability and damaging kicks. But it's his physicality and amateur wrestling background, which could become key should he prove able to get up once Nurmagomedov inevitably takes him down, that could be the deciding factor in pulling an upset.

Thomas on why Khabib will win: [Gaethje's] a live dog. If you wanted to take a flyer on Gaethje for betting purposes, I would get it. But I'm going to take Nurmagomedov. The reason why is when he has tough weight cuts or he has opponents with tough takedown defense, he still finds a way to win. I'm gonna go back to that work rate. Gaethje has said in interviews previously that the reason he doesn't wrestle unless he has to is it makes him tired. That is a little concerning to me, especially in a 25-minute fight. I think someone like Nurmagomedov, he can wrestle even when he's not getting the upper hand almost the entire time. Gaethje might get a couple of rounds early, but if the fight goes late, he's just not going to be the same fighter anymore.

Brookhouse on why Khabib will win: Gaethje deserves a ton of respect as an opponent and is the very definition of a live dog entering the fight. That said, everyone talks about how they know how to beat Nurmagomedov, and while Gaethje's wrestling background is a legitimate tool entering this fight, Nurmagomedov's MMA wrestling is a different animal. Gaethje is going to stuff a few shots, but Nurmagomedov is relentless and once he starts forcing Gaethje to the cage -- which Gaethje insists will not happen -- then he's going to dominate the fight.

Brookhouse on why Whittaker will win: Cannonier has been hot since dropping to middleweight, but his opponents have not been on Whittaker's level. As long as Whittaker can avoid getting hit clean with a big Cannonier power shot, he should be able to work a patient, technical striking game that is simply too much for Cannonier to keep up with. Whittaker is also proven as someone who can go the distance at middleweight and dragging Cannonier into deeper waters could tire out the bigger man.

Campbell on why Harris will win: Harris appeared to be on his way to handling Alistair Overeem and scoring an emotional victory in the wake of his step daughter's death until a mistake cost him a fight that would've announced him as the next heavyweight title contender. While being served a difficult out like Volkov is no picnic, the tall Russian has proven susceptible to being controlled by wrestlers. Harris will certainly need to get inside Volkov's ability to command distance with stiff strikes from the outside. But if he does, this is a fight Harris can win and he'll be plenty motivated following such a disappointing ending against Overeem.

