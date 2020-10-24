UFC 254 is finally here. After weeks of talking back and forth, the lightweight unification bout fans have been waiting all summer to see will go down on Saturday night afternoon from Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will take on interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 where he puts his perfect 28-0 record on the line.

Gaethje enters the fight as hot as possible with four straight TKO finishes, including a stunning stoppage of Tony Ferguson in May, derailing the possibility of booking Nurmagomedov and his biggest rival for a sixth time. Nurmagomedov has been out of action since September 2019 when he stopped Dustin Poirier by submission.

It's going to be a wild afternoon in Abu Dhabi. Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 254 event on Saturday afternoon.

How to watch UFC 254 prelims

Date: Oct. 24 | Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: Noon ET

Stream: fuboTV (try for free) | Channel: ESPN 2

How to watch UFC 254 main card

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims)



2 p.m. ET (Main card) | noon ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV, $64.99 (main card)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 254 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 254 main card, odds