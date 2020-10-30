A pair of flyweight championship fights will headline the UFC's return to pay-per-view when UFC 255 goes down from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Deiveson Figueiredo will put the men's version of the 125-pound title up against Alex Perez in the main event, while Valentina Shevchenko will put the women's championship on the line against top challenger Jennifer Maia.

Figueiredo's journey to the title required an extra stop after he missed weight in his first bout for the vacant title against Joseph Benavidez in February. Figueiredo won the fight via TKO in the second round, but the circumstances surrounding the fight forced a July rematch. In that rematch, Figueiredo was even more dominant in scoring a submission victory before the end of the first round to claim the title.

Perez is riding a three-fight winning streak and has only lost one time in the UFC Octagon -- a November 2018 TKO defeat at the hands of Benavidez. A June TKO win over Jussier Formiga landed Perez this title opportunity on PPV.

Shevchenko has dominated the flyweight division, winning nearly every minute of her fights while holding the championship. Her only UFC losses have come against Amanda Nunes in bantamweight fights. Maia is 3-2 in the Octagon, but her recent win over Joanne Calderwood was a victory over a woman who chose a stay-busy fight over waiting for a title fight, moving Maia into the No. 1 contender slot.

Odds below provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 255 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (-270) vs. Alex Perez (+220) -- flyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) (-1000) vs. Jennifer Maia (+650) -- women's flyweight championship

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval -- flyweights

Paul Craig vs. Mauricio Rua -- light heavyweights

Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright -- middleweights



Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski -- women's flyweights



Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus -- middleweights



Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden -- welterweights



Orion Cosce vs. Nicolas Dalby -- welterweights



UFC 255 info