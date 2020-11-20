UFC is ready to deliver its latest PPV offering on Saturday night in Las Vegas with UFC 255 emanating from the Apex facility. The card will see a pair of flyweight title bouts on the marquee as newly crowned men's champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Alex Perez in the main event while women's champ Valentina Shevchenko faces Jennifer Maia in the co-main event.

Figueiredo's journey to the title required an extra stop after he missed weight in his first bout for the vacant title against Joseph Benavidez in February. Figueiredo won the fight via TKO in the second round, but the circumstances surrounding the fight forced a July rematch. In that rematch, Figueiredo was even more dominant in scoring a submission victory before the end of the first round to claim the title.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including interviews with fighters in the main and co-main event of UFC 255 below.

Figueiredo also got a different opponent than anticipated. He was expected to face former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, who is coming off a thudding TKO win over Raphael Assuncao in June but has never competed at 125 pounds. Garbrandt suffered an injury and in training camp, however, and was forced to withdraw.

Perez is riding a three-fight winning streak and has only lost one time in the UFC Octagon -- a November 2018 TKO defeat at the hands of Benavidez. A June TKO win over Jussier Formiga landed Perez this title opportunity on PPV.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Shevchenko has become one of the most dominant champions in the sport, running through any and every challenger put in front of her. She has won five straight fights since returning to 125 pounds without truly being pushed in any contest. Maia is a deserving challenger after stopping top contender Joanne Calderwood in August, but even she is just 3-2 since joining UFC in 2018.

Odds below provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 255 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -300 vs. Alex Perez +240, flyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -2000 vs. Jennifer Maia +1000, women's flyweight championship

Mike Perry -130 vs. Tim Means +110, welterweights

Cynthia Calvillo -270 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +2200, women's flyweights

Paul Craig -175 vs. Mauricio Rua +150, light heavyweights



Brandon Moreno -190 vs. Brandon Royval +160, flyweights

Joaquin Buckley -240 vs. Jordan Wright +200, middleweights

Antonina Shevchenko -160 vs. Ariane Lipski +135, women's flyweights



Kyle Daukaus -330 vs. Dustin Stoltzfus +260, middleweights



Alan Jouban -150 vs. Jared Gooden +125, welterweights



Daniel Rodriguez -310 vs. Nicolas Dalby +250, welterweights

Louis Cosce -440 vs. Sasha Palatnikov +340, welterweights

UFC 255 info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+

UFC 255 countdown