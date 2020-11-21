The UFC will present its latest pay-per-view offering on Saturday night in Las Vegas as UFC 255 emanates from the Apex facility. The card features a pair of flyweight title bouts on the marquee as newly crowned men's champion Deiveson Figueiredo takes on Alex Perez in the main event while women's champ Valentina Shevchenko faces Jennifer Maia in the co-main event.

Figueiredo might not be a household name yet, but the reigning flyweight champ has all the flash and style to become a crossover star with another big win in the main event. The 32-year-old has just one loss in his professional career -- a 2019 unanimous decision to Jussier Formiga -- and has finished his last three fights in thrilling fashion. Perez is no slouch in his own right as the challenger has just one loss since 2016 and has been dominant since earning a contract through Contender Series. Perez is 7-1 with five finishes over that span.

Meanwhile in the co-main event, Shevchenko has become one of the most dominant champions in the sport, running through any and every challenger put in front of her. She has won five straight fights since returning to 125 pounds without truly being pushed in any contest. Maia is a deserving challenger after stopping top contender Joanne Calderwood in August, but even she is just 3-2 since joining UFC in 2018.

UFC 255 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -280 vs. Alex Perez +230, flyweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) -1600 vs. Jennifer Maia +900, women's flyweight championship

Mike Perry -110 vs. Tim Means -110, welterweights

Cynthia Calvillo -240 vs. Katlyn Chookagian +200, women's flyweights

Paul Craig -175 vs. Mauricio Rua +150, light heavyweights



Brandon Moreno -180 vs. Brandon Royval +155, flyweights

Joaquin Buckley -240 vs. Jordan Wright +200, middleweights

Antonina Shevchenko -160 vs. Ariane Lipski +135, women's flyweights



Kyle Daukaus -330 vs. Dustin Stoltzfus +260, middleweights



Alan Jouban -150 vs. Jared Gooden +125, welterweights



Daniel Rodriguez -330 vs. Nicolas Dalby +260, welterweights

Louis Cosce -490 vs. Sasha Palatnikov +370, welterweights

UFC 255 info

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Saturday, Nov. 21 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+

UFC 255 countdown

