Deiveson Figueiredo has already won a UFC title, and the flyweight champion may have saved an entire division in the process. The rugged Brazilian will make the first defense of his belt on Saturday against fourth-ranked contender Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255. The main UFC 255 fight card is slated for 10 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Not long ago, the featherweight division was so short on viable contenders that UFC president Dana White openly considered scrapping the weight class for good.

However, the emergence of young stars like Figueiredo and Perez has caused White to delay those plans as he watches numerous world-class fighters populate the ranks. Figueiredo is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Perez is a +250 underdog in the latest UFC 255 odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, women's flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko (-1,450) defends her belt against third-ranked Jennifer Maia (+850).

Marley won the first-ever "ToutMaster" UFC betting contest sponsored by MMAOddsBreaker and appears regularly on multiple MMA betting and daily Fantasy shows. He watches every single fight for every professional MMA card and does extensive research before each event.

Over the past 21 months, $100 bettors who have followed Marley's picks are up more than $21,000. The accomplished MMA analyst has been on a memorable tear in 2020 as he has hit on 24 of his last UFC 32 main-event selections, a stretch that included a streak of five straight underdogs. At UFC Fight Night last week, Marley advised SportsLine members to back Ashley Yoder (+110) against Miranda Granger (-130) in a women's strawweight battle on the main card. Yoder controlled the action to win a lopsided unanimous decision and give Marley's followers another easy winner.

Now, with UFC 255 fast approaching, Marley has carefully studied every matchup on the card, identified the best value in the UFC odds and released his MMA picks for every fight.

Figueiredo vs. Perez preview

Marley knows the main event provides a platform for Figueiredo (19-1) to prove he is one of the most skilled fighters in the UFC. There are many observers who believe the Brazilian could be a dominant champion for years to come. However, widespread recognition has been slow to come his way to this point in his career.

This is in part because the men's lower weight divisions tend to draw less natural interest than their heavier counterparts. Moreover, Figueiredo, 32, didn't earn many new supporters with his second-round stoppage victory over Benavidez in February in their first meeting.

They met again five months later and Figueiredo left no doubt. He made weight and finished Benavidez in the first round to capture the crown and give UFC followers no choice but to respect his skill set.

Although a fight against Cody Garbrandt, the flashy and brash former titleholder, might have generated more public interest, Perez (24-5) is similarly a world-class fighter who arguably has yet to receive his due.

The 28-year-old Californian has won six of his seven appearances under the UFC banner while facing a steady diet of top-notch competition. His lone defeat came against Benavidez, who remains the division's top-ranked challenger.

Perez has fought twice this year, and neither of his opponents made it out of the first round. He is coming off a rare leg-kick stoppage in June against Jussier Formiga, who has been ranked as high as No. 2 in the division. You can see Marley's coveted Figueiredo vs. Perez picks here.

Top UFC 255 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 255 predictions here: He is picking Jared Gooden (+110) to earn a stoppage victory against veteran Alan Jouban (-130) in a welterweight battle.

Jouban (16-7) is a seven-year UFC veteran and former contender who is popular with MMA fans because of his well-rounded skill set and affable demeanor. A knee injury that required surgery has caused him to be sidelined for more than 18 months since his last appearance, a split-decision loss against prospect Dwight Grant in April of last year. The 37-year-old Louisiana native has lost three of his last four fights following a three-bout win streak.

Gooden (17-4) will make his UFC debut after paying his dues in a variety of promotions. The 26-year-old Atlanta native is riding a three-fight winning streak that includes a second-round stoppage of Trent McCown in a Titan FC battle in July.

"I don't think Jouban's chin can hold up over the course of 15 minutes of striking with Gooden," Marley told SportsLine. "Give me the underdog to land something heavy and put Jouban to sleep."

How to make UFC 255 picks

Marley also has strong picks for Figueiredo vs. Perez and every other bout on the UFC 255 card.

Who wins Figueiredo vs. Perez? And how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 255, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $21,000 on MMA bets and has nailed 24 of the last 32 main events, and find out.

