UFC 255 is set to kick off from Las Vegas on Saturday night with a pair of title fights on the marquee. Both the men's and women's flyweight titles will be on the line as Deiveson Figueiredo looks to make his first defense of the 125-pound belt when he takes on Alex Perez while Valentina Shevchenko tries to defend his title for a fourth time against Jennifer Maia.

It might not be the deepest card in UFC history, but it has plenty of names fans will recognize when fights begin to commence from Sin City. Among them is Joaquin Buckley, the viral sensation fresh off his Knockout of the Year in October when he takes on Jordan Wright on the prelims.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 255 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 255 prelims

Date: Nov. 21 | Location: UFC Apex facility

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Channel: ESPN2

How to watch UFC 255 main card

Date: Nov. 21 | Location: UFC Apex facility

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $64.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 255 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 255 main card, odds