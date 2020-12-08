After scoring a win in less than two minutes at UFC 255, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make a fast turnaround in an attempt to successfully defend his title just one month later at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Figueiredo will put the belt on the line against top 125-pound contender Brandon Moreno, who is coming off his own UFC 255 victory.

Figueiredo and Moreno are making such quick returns to the Octagon in an effort to save the event, which has lost three planned title matches as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight champion Petr Yan were all forced off the card. Moreno will be making the second defense of the flyweight title he won in a vacant title bout with Joseph Benavidez earlier in the year and successfully defended in November against Alex Perez. A victory over Moreno would move Figueiredo to 4-0 in 2020, and may lock him up as Fighter of the Year.

In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson will return to the Octagon for the first time since his devastating loss to Justin Gaethje in May, a loss that cost him the shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC lightweight title. Ferguson will be facing Charles Oliveira, the man who holds the record for most submissions in UFC history and is tied for most finishes overall in the history of the organization. Oliveira will bring a seven-fight winning streak into the Octagon. Ferguson, meanwhile, had a 12-fight winning streak snapped in the loss to Gaethje.

UFC 256 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -310 vs. Brandon Moreno +250, flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Charles Oliveira +145, lightweights

Rafael Fiziev -140 vs. Renato Moicano +120 lightweights



Kevin Holland -135 vs. Jacare Souza +115, middleweights

Ciryl Gane -440 vs. Junior dos Santos +340, heavyweights

Mackenzie Dern -180 vs. Virna Jandiroba +155, women's strawweights

Jingliang Li -220 vs. Dwight Grant +180, welterweights

Chase Hooper -400 vs. Peter Barrett +310, featherweights

Billy Quarantillo -125 vs. Gavin Tucker +105, featherweights

Sergey Spivak -220 vs. Jared Vanderaa +180, heavyweights



Daniel Pineda -140 vs. Cub Swanson +120, featherweights

UFC 256 info

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($64.99)

UFC 256 countdown