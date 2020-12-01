After scoring a win in less than two minutes at UFC 255, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will make a fast turnaround in an attempt to successfully defend his title just one month later at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Figueiredo will put the belt on the line against top 125-pound contender Brandon Moreno, who is coming off his own UFC 255 victory.

Figueiredo and Moreno are making such quick returns to the Octagon in an effort to save the event, which has lost three planned title matches as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight champion Petr Yan were all forced off the card. Moreno will be making the second defense of the flyweight title he won in a vacant title bout with Joseph Benavidez earlier in the year and successfully defended in November against Alex Perez. A victory over Moreno would move Figueiredo to 4-0 in 2020, and may lock him up as Fighter of the Year.

In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson will return to the Octagon for the first time since his devastating loss to Justin Gaethje in May, a loss that cost him the shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC lightweight title. Ferguson will be facing Charles Oliveira, the man who holds the record for most submissions in UFC history and is tied for most finishes overall in the history of the organization. Oliveira will bring a seven-fight winning streak into the Octagon. Ferguson, meanwhile, had a 12-fight winning streak snapped in the loss to Gaethje.

UFC 256 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -300 vs. Brandon Moreno +240, flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Charles Oliveira +145, lightweights

Ciryl Gane -400 vs. Junior dos Santos +310, heavyweights

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev, lightweights

Kevin Holland vs. Jacare Souza, middleweights

Mackenzie Dern -165 vs. Virna Jandiroba +140, women's strawweights

Jingliang Li -220 vs. Dwight Grant +180, welterweights

Angela Hill -125 vs. Tecia Torres +105, women's strawweights

Chase Hooper -400 vs. Peter Barrett +310, featherweights

Billy Quarantillo -110 vs. Gavin Tucker -110, featherweights

Karl Roberson -260 vs. Dalcha Lungiambula +210, middleweights

Sergey Spivak -220 vs. Jared Vanderaa +180, heavyweights

Daniel Pineda -130 vs. Cub Swanson +110, featherweights

Gillian Robertson -175 vs. Andrea Lee +150, flyweights

UFC 256 info