Reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will be making a quick turnaround after scoring a victory in less than two minutes in an attempt to successfully defend his title just one month later at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Figueiredo will put the belt on the line against top 125-pound contender Brandon Moreno, who is coming off his own UFC 255 victory.

Figueiredo and Moreno are making such quick returns to the Octagon in an effort to save the event, which has lost three planned title matches as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight champion Petr Yan were all forced off the card. Moreno will be making the second defense of the flyweight title he won in a vacant title bout with Joseph Benavidez earlier in the year and successfully defended in November against Alex Perez. A victory over Moreno would move Figueiredo to 4-0 in 2020, and may lock him up as Fighter of the Year.

But this card has some depth beyond the title fight main event. Lightweight contenders collide in the co-main event when perennial title contender Tony Ferguson returns to take on Charles Oliveira. Ferguson was considered the No. 1 contender for the 155-pound title for multiple years and had multiple bookings with champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, only to see each fall through for one reason or another. Now, coming off a destructive loss to Justin Gaethje in May, Ferguson is looking to get back to a title shot with a win over Oliveira, who himself has won seven in a row.

UFC 256 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -330 vs. Brandon Moreno +260, flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Charles Oliveira +145, lightweights

Rafael Fiziev -160 vs. Renato Moicano +135 lightweights



Jacare Souza -115 vs. Kevin Holland -105, middleweights

Ciryl Gane -440 vs. Junior dos Santos +340, heavyweights

Daniel Pineda -160 vs. Cub Swanson +135, featherweights

Mackenzie Dern -190 vs. Virna Jandiroba +160, women's strawweights

Tecia Torres vs. Sam Hughes, women's strawweights



Billy Quarantillo -170 vs. Gavin Tucker +145, featherweights

Chase Hooper -380 vs. Peter Barrett +300, featherweights



UFC 256 info

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV ($64.99)

UFC 256 countdown