Both picking up victories recently at UFC 255, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and top contender Brandon Moreno will make a short turnaround to battle one another in the main event of UFC 256 on Saturday, Dec. 12, the UFC confirmed on Tuesday. The confirmation comes on the heels of UFC president Dana White hinting toward the quick booking following the UFC 255 event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

At UFC 255, Figueiredo scored a guillotine choke submission over Alex Perez in less than two minutes to make the first defense of his flyweight championship. Meanwhile, in the featured prelim bout on the card, Moreno stopped Brandon Royval with strikes in the first round to maintain his status as No. 1 contender.

The quick turnaround for the fighters was driven by not only their quick finishes, but maybe more importantly because the UFC 256 card has been losing a series of planned main events.

First, a planned Kamaru Usman welterweight title defense against Gilbert Burns fell through when Usman was not able to be physically ready for the fight. The, an injury to two-division women's champion Amanda Nunes forced her out of her planned women's featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson. And, finally, Petr Yan's first defense of his bantamweight championship against Aljamain Sterling fell apart when Yan withdrew from the fight for undisclosed reasons.

With the UFC needing a short-notice fight for the main event, they settled on Figueiredo and Moreno after both men came through their UFC 255 fights relatively unscathed.

A win for the champ would cement an incredible year. He has gone 3-0 to this point in 2020, scoring three stoppage victories, winning the title and making one successful defense.

Moreno is riding a five-fight unbeaten streak dating back to June 2019 -- the only blemish on his record over that stretch being a split draw against Askar Askarov in September 2019.