Deiveson Figueiredo will make the second defense of his flyweight title in as many months on Saturday when he takes on Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 in Las Vegas. The main UFC 265 fight card from the promotion's Apex facility is slated for 10 p.m. ET. The fight is remarkable in large part because of the lighting-fast turnaround on behalf of both combatants. They fought on the same card just three weeks ago, with Figueiredo finishing Alex Perez by submission in the first round. Moreno took out fellow rising contender Brandon Royval in the opening round as well.

Figueiredo vs. Moreno preview

Marley knows the main event is one of the biggest in the history of the flyweight division. With another impressive victory, Figueiredo (20-1) will cement his rapid transformation from relative unknown to one of the most dominant active champions in the UFC. Conversely, Moreno (18-5-1) could top off his own blistering rise up the UFC rankings by becoming a champion in his first title bout.

The sinister Figueiredo has done an about-face in the eyes of many MMA observers who soured on him when he missed weight for an interim title fight against former top-ranked contender Joseph Benavidez in February. Figueiredo earned a second-round stoppage, but the victory came with muted credibility because of the weight issue along with an accidental headbutt that appeared to rock Benavidez before he was stopped.

However, an immediate rematch was ordered, and this time Figueiredo made weight and stopped Benavidez in the first round of their July matchup to give him the undisputed title. The well-rounded Brazilian then made fast work of fourth-ranked Alex Perez three weeks ago with another first-round stoppage.

Moreno has been on a roll of his own following a 2-2 start to his tenure under the UFC brand. The 27-year-old Mexican fighter brings a five-fight unbeaten streak to the Octagon and will be looking for his third victory in 2020. You can only see Marley's coveted Moreno vs. Figueiredo picks here.

Top UFC 256 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 256 selections here: He is supporting Billy Quarantillo (-140) to get his hand raised against Gavin Tucker (+120) in a meeting of featherweight prospects.

The versatile Quarantillo (15-2) has made a strong impression with three consecutive UFC victories since joining the promotion in December of last year. The 31-year-old New York native landed a third-round knockout over Kyle Nelson in September for his second victory of 2020.

Tucker (12-1), 34, seeks his third consecutive victory following a third-round submission of UFC newcomer Justin Jaynes in August. The Canadian fighter earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his dominant outing.

"I am leaning with Quarantillo because I expect him to throw more volume as the fight moves along. He is also more likely to get a finish," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 256 odds, fight card

Deiveson Figueiredo (-320) vs. Brandon Moreno (+260)

Tony Ferguson (-165) vs. Charles Oliveira (+145)

Rafael Fiziev (-150) vs. Renato Moicano (+130)

Kevin Holland (-120) vs. Ronaldo Souza (+110)

Ciryl Gane (-440) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+360)

Daniel Pineda (-145) vs. Cub Swanson (+125)

Mackenzie Dern (-180) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+160)

Billy Quarantillo (-140) vs. Gavin Tucker (+120)

Sergey Spivak (-230) vs Jared Vanderaa (+195)

Chase Hooper (-420) vs. Peter Barrett (+340)