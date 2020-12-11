Deiveson Figueiredo will make the second defense of his flyweight title on Saturday when he faces top-ranked challenger Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256 in Las Vegas. The main UFC 256 fight card from the promotion's Apex facility is set for 10 p.m. ET and will be anchored by a matchup of lethal finishers in a suddenly revitalized division. With a victory, Figueiredo likely becomes the frontrunner for Fighter of the Year in 2020. Moreno will hope to spoil the coronation by earning the title with his fourth consecutive UFC victory.

Figueiredo is a -320 favorite (risk $320 to win $100), while Moreno is a +260 underdog in the latest UFC 256 odds. In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson (-165) takes on Charles Oliveira (+145) in a matchup of ranked lightweight contenders.

Wise specializes in picking main-card fights for UFC, which has enabled him to be profitable for five consecutive years. In fact, Wise went a perfect 5-0 at UFC 239 and was 4-1 at both UFC 245 and UFC 249. He also nailed Nurmagomedov's destruction of Conor McGregor in 2018, Stipe Miocic's defeat of Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway's downfall in 2019 and Gaethje's TKO victory over Ferguson in May.

Since the UFC returned following a period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 60-35-1 while nailing the method of victory 43 times. At UFC 255, Wise notched another winning record and told SportsLine members to expect an early stoppage from Figueiredo (-300) against fourth-ranked contender Alex Perez in the main event. The champ warded off Perez's early flurries and took control to earn a first-round finish. Anyone who has consistently followed Wise is way up.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno preview

Figueiredo and Moreno have both emerged as stars who are gaining reputations for must-see fights because of their skill sets and fearless mentalities. The main event has additional intrigue because both combatants fought on the same UFC card just three weeks ago.

Figueiredo (20-1) comes off as brash although somewhat media-shy, but the rugged Brazilian continues to gain new fans with each performance. He earned his second straight Performance of the Night bonus by easily dismantling the upstart Perez.

In Moreno (18-5-1), the champion faces an opponent with a similarly dangerous arsenal and a penchant for coming after his foe as soon as the opening bell sounds. The Mexican fighter comes in on a four-fight unbeaten streak, with the lone close call coming in a draw against Askar Askarov in September of last year.

The 27-year-old Mexican fighter likely is coming off the best performance of his MMA career. He outclassed fellow rising prospect Brandon Royval and earned a technical knockout at 4:59 of the first round.

UFC 256 predictions

We'll reveal one of Wise's main-card selections here: He is backing Ciryl Gane (-440) to finish against Junior dos Santos (+360) in a heavyweight matchup.

The No. 14-ranked Gane (6-0) has emerged as a rising contender in a division that is in need of an infusion of new talent. He has won all three of his fights under the UFC banner, with two coming inside the distance. The 30-year-old French fighter took a unanimous decision against fellow prospect Tanner Boser in their meeting in December of last year.

Dos Santos (21-8), ranked No. 7, is a former UFC heavyweight champion whose recent outings suggest he is on the downside of his career. The 36-year-old Brazilian has been stopped in three straight fights, although all have come against top-five competition. He was taken out in the second round by third-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik in their August fight.

"Gane's five finishes in six fights is nothing to sneeze at," Wise told SportsLine. "Look for another knockout."

UFC 256 odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (-320) vs. Brandon Moreno (+260)

Tony Ferguson (-165) vs. Charles Oliveira (+145)

Rafael Fiziev (-150) vs. Renato Moicano (+130)

Kevin Holland (-120) vs. Ronaldo Souza (+110)

Ciryl Gane (-440) vs. Junior Dos Santos (+360)