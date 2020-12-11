With UFC 256 in desperate need of a headliner, flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno stepped up one month after both men picked up wins at UFC 255. The two now meet in the main event of the card, which takes place Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Figueiredo is coming off a submission of Alex Perez in less than two minutes. The win was the first defense of his 125-pound championship. Moreno stopped Brandon Royval in the first round of their UFC 255 fight and immediately began calling for a shot at the title. He got his wish, just on a much shorter timeline than expected.

Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride. Let's take a closer look at the rest of the card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 256 fight card, odds

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) -330 vs. Brandon Moreno +260, flyweight championship

Tony Ferguson -170 vs. Charles Oliveira +145, lightweights

Mackenzie Dern -190 vs. Virna Jandiroba +160, women's strawweights

Jacare Souza -115 vs. Kevin Holland -105, middleweights

Ciryl Gane -440 vs. Junior dos Santos +340, heavyweights

Daniel Pineda -160 vs. Cub Swanson +135, featherweights

Rafael Fiziev -160 vs. Renato Moicano +135 lightweights



Tecia Torres -650 vs. Sam Hughes +475, women's strawweights



Billy Quarantillo -170 vs. Gavin Tucker +145, featherweights

Chase Hooper -380 vs. Peter Barrett +300, featherweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Matthew Coca (producer), Jack Crosby (editor) and Michael Mormile (producer).

UFC 256 picks



Campbell Brookhouse Coca Crosby Mormile Figueiredo (c) vs. Moreno Figueiredo

Figueiredo

Figueiredo

Figueiredo

Figueiredo

Ferguson vs. Oliveira Ferguson Ferguson Ferguson Ferguson Ferguson Dern vs. Jandiroba Dern Dern Dern Dern Dern Holland vs. Souza

Holland Holland Souza Holland Holland Gane vs. dos Santos dos Santos Gane Gane Gane dos Santos

Campbell on why Figueiredo will win: Just three weeks removed from his first title defense, the short turnaround will likely help Figueiredo stay on weight for what has been a historically tough cut for him at 125 pounds. Provided all things are equal between the two, Moreno certainly presents a fun challenge as an all-action type whose well-rounded game has evolved since returning to the UFC over the past two years. But everything he does well, Figueiredo simply does better. Expect the champion to cap off a breakout campaign with a fourth stoppage win.

Brookhouse on why Figueiredo will win: This is a battle between an elite fighter and a very good fighter, which isn't a knock on the fight, but rather a look at why the expectation is for the champion to retain. Figueiredo is a well-rounded fighter who has the edge over Moreno in his application of skills in every area. This isn't likely to be as easy a night for Figueiredo as Alex Perez, but Figueiredo's pressure and ability to win no matter where the fight goes means he'll find his way to a finish.

Campbell on why Ferguson will win: Should we count out Ferguson, at age 36, returning against yet another dangerous opponent following a savage beating he took against Justin Gaethje in May? Do so at your own peril. Yes, Oliveira comes in red hot having won seven straight while owning the UFC record for most submission wins. Oliveira's stubbornness and high-flying style has all the makings to mesh well with Ferguson's oddball ways to make for an amazing fight. It's just hard to imagine Ferguson doesn't end up finding a way to finally secure that long-awaited shot at the full UFC lightweight championship. With almost unreal recuperative skills and so much to fight for with Khabib Nurmagomedov's impending retirement, look for Ferguson to rise to the occasion in a barn burner.