At this Saturday's UFC 256 event, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno return to the Octagon just one month after picking up big wins at UFC 255, battling for Figueiredo's flyweight championship in the night's headliner. But as with every UFC pay-per-view cards, there are plenty of intriguing fights up and down the slate.

But this card has some depth beyond the title fight main event. Lightweight contenders collide in the co-main event when perennial title contender Tony Ferguson returns to take on Charles Oliveira. Ferguson was considered the No. 1 contender for the 155-pound title for multiple years and had multiple bookings with champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, only to see each fall through for one reason or another. Now, coming off a destructive loss to Justin Gaethje in May, Ferguson is looking to get back to a title shot with a win over Oliveira, who himself has won seven in a row.

Bettors can't wait to get in on the fun when the action is expected to be this good, and that's exactly what you can expect this weekend with so many intriguing matchups up and down this 12-fight card. A lot of gamblers like to live outside the box of straight moneyline picks, and that's what we're here for in this space. We're going to take a closer look at the UFC 256 main card to find the best values on prop bets with odds provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira

Method of result Odds Ferguson via KO/TKO/DQ +188 Ferguson via submission +550 Ferguson via decision +333 Oliveira via KO/TKO/DQ +800 Oliveira via submission +350 Oliveira via decision +500 Draw +6600 Fight goes the distance: YES +150 Fight goes the distance: NO -188

Pick: Ferguson via KO/TKO/DQ (+188) -- Ferguson's loss to Justin Gaethje was ugly and lopsided. That said, a lot of people seem ready to write off a fighter who has been one of the division's elite for years based off one fight with a lot of odd circumstances surrounding it and a few questionable decisions by Ferguson. Oliveira is a tremendous fighter in his own right, but he is also a fighter who has been stopped by many fighters who are not on Ferguson's level. Ferguson should be able to bust up Oliveira before getting a stoppage somewhere in the second half of the fight.

Junior dos Santos vs. Ciryl Gane

Method of result Odds dos Santos via KO/TKO/DQ +550 dos Santos via submission +2800 dos Santos via decision +700 Gane via KO/TKO/DQ -125 Gane via submission +700 Gane via decision +333 Draw +8000 Fight goes the distance: YES +200 Fight goes the distance: NO -275

Pick: dos Santos via decision (+700) -- This feels like a bit of a longshot, and Gane is certainly a fighter on the way up while dos Santos has been on the decline for years. But there's a big difference from beating Tanner Boser (a guy who just lost to a shot Andrei Arlovski) and beating a veteran like dos Santos. Gane could -- and probably should -- win by stoppage. But the +700 odds on a dos Santos decision gives implied odds of 12.5%. I think a dos Santos decision win is a far more likely possibility, which means there's a lot of value in the line.

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

Method of result Odds Quarantillo via KO/TKO/DQ +500 Quarantillo via submission +900 Quarantillo via decision +180 Tucker via KO/TKO/DQ +1000 Tucker via submission +500 Tucker via decision +240 Fight goes the distance: YES -175 Fight goes the distance: NO +130

Pick: Quarantillo via KO/TKO/DQ (+500) -- Tucker has never been stopped in his pro career, with his only loss coming via decision. Quarantillo is coming into his own with strike stoppages, however, scoring five in his seven most recent fights. Look for him to keep up pressure and force Tucker into an uncomfortable fight. Quarantillo has been through the fire in an intense fight with Spike Carlyle and proven his ability to be put in bad spots and continue firing forward. Call it a gut feeling, but roll with Quarantillo via strike stoppage here.