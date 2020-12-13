Deiveson Figueiredo may not have gotten the complete decision, but the champion is still walking away with his title. Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno battled over five grueling rounds in Las Vegas at UFC 256 with both men landing massive shots and seeming to have an answer for each one. In the end, the judges scored the fight a majority draw with one judge siding with Figueiredo.

Figueiredo becomes the first champion complete this short of a turnaround -- 21 days -- between title defenses. Had it not been for an illegal low blow in the third round, he would have earned the decision on the other two judges' scorecards.

Elsewhere on the card, Charles Oliveira entered his name into the lightweight title conversation with a dominant decision over former interim champion Tony Ferguson. "Do Bronx" controlled the action from the outset and nearly submitted "El Cucuy" in the fist round with Ferguson somehow not tapping as his arm hyperextended from an armbar. Oliviera has now won eight fights in a row.

UFC 256 fight card, results

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno ends in majority draw (48-46, 47-47, 47-47)

Charles Oliveira def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mackenzie Dern def. Virna Jandiroba via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Jacare Souza via first-round TKO (punches)

Ciryl Gane def. Junior dos Santos via second-round TKO (punches)

Cub Swanson def. Daniel Pineda via second-round TKO (punches)

Rafael Fiziev def. Renato Moicano via first-round TKO (punches)

Gavin Tucker def. Billy Quarantillo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Tecia Torres def. Sam Hughes via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage)



Chase Hooper def. Peter Barrett via third-round submission (heel hook)

