As the UFC continues to navigate impressively through the COVID-19 pandemic, the promotion's final pay-per-view of the year felt as though a year's worth of bad luck caught up to it. UFC 256 lost planned championship fights involving champions Amanda Nunes, Kamaru Usman and Petr Yan, but the UFC was able to piece together a short-notice title fight for Saturday night between flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo and top challenger Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo and Moreno both picked up victories at November's UFC 255, creating a very unique situation of a title fight featuring two fighters who competed just one month prior to the event. Figueiredo will be attempting to make the second successful defense of his championship after submitting Alex Perez at UFC 255.

Below is all the information you need to catch the UFC 256 event on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 256 prelims

Date: Dec. 12 | Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN 2 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Now, here's a look at the UFC 256 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 256 main card, odds