For the second consecutive year, the UFC's pay-per-view schedule kicks off with a January event headlined by Irish superstar Conor McGregor. In the lightweight main event of UFC 257, McGregor returns to the Octagon to face Dustin Poirier in a rematch of their 2014 clash.

In their first meeting, McGregor took less than two minutes to score a TKO victory. That fight took place at featherweight, but Poirier has come into his own as a lightweight, including a brief run as interim champion after a dominant win over Max Holloway. Poirier has gone on a 10-2 run since the loss to McGregor with one loss coming to Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the most dominant fighter in UFC history.

He bounced back from that defeat with a fight of the year contender against Dan Hooker last June to remind everyone just how deep the 155-pound division can be. McGregor, meanwhile, returned from his own extended absence last January with a quick TKO over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at welterweight. McGregor, in fact, has only competed at 155 pounds in UFC twice.

Plus, the long-awaited UFC debut of Michael Chandler is set for this card as well when the former Bellator MMA champion takes on Hooker. Chandler (21-5) ended his run with the promotion at the end of 2020 with back-to-back knockout wins after three separate runs with the belt over his decade with Bellator. He gets thrown to the deep end of the pool in his first UFC bout against Hooker, who still ranks among the top contenders in the 155-pound division.

UFC 257 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

UFC 257 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -270 vs. Dustin Poirier +220, lightweights

Dan Hooker -170 vs. Michael Chandler +145, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -125 vs. Jessica Eye +105, women's flyweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights



Amanda Ribas -300 vs. Marina Rodriguez +240, women's strawweights

Brad Tavares -160 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +135, middleweights

Ottman Azaitar -165 vs. Matt Frevola +140, lightweights

Arman Tsarukyan -190 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +160, lightweights



Umar Nurmagomedov -490 vs. Sergey Morozov +370, bantamweights

Andrew Sanchez vs. Makhmud Muradov, middleweight

Sara McMahon -110 vs. Julianna Pena -110, women's bantamweights

UFC 257 info