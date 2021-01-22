It's January 2021, which will look a lot like January 2020 as the UFC will once again kick off its pay-per-view calendar with Irish superstar Conor McGregor making a return to the Octagon. The former featherweight and lightweight champion makes yet another comeback on Saturday night as he squares off with Dustin Poirier in a rematch taking place in the lightweight showdown.

The battle is important for the future of the lightweight division as the championship remains in flux. UFC president Dana White insists that he will get Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight one more time, but the champion has remained firm on his stance to retire after his win in October and the death of his father.

In their first meeting back in 2014, McGregor took less than two minutes to score a TKO victory. That fight took place at featherweight, but Poirier has come into his own as a lightweight, including a brief run as interim champion after a dominant win over Max Holloway. Poirier has gone on a 10-2 run since the loss to McGregor with one loss coming to Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the most dominant fighter in UFC history.

He bounced back from that defeat with a fight of the year contender against Dan Hooker last June to remind everyone just how deep the 155-pound division can be. McGregor, meanwhile, returned from his own extended absence last January with a quick TKO over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at welterweight. McGregor, in fact, has only competed at 155 pounds in UFC twice.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news, including expert picks with UFC Hall of Famer 'Suga' Rashad Evans below.

There's more to this card than just the main event. Another important lightweight contest is set for the co-main event when former Bellator MMA champion Michael Chandler takes on Dan Hooker. With questions surrounding current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov -- although he has been vehement in his decision to stay retired after the death of his father -- a win for either in this spot could put them into a spot to fight for the title next. Plus, rising strawweight Amanda Ribas is back to kick off the PPV card when she takes on Marina Rodriguez.

UFC 257 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Here's a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 257 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -340 vs. Dustin Poirier +270, lightweights

Dan Hooker -135 vs. Michael Chandler +115, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100, women's flyweights

Amanda Ribas -330 vs. Marina Rodriguez +260, women's strawweights



Makhmud Muradov -140 vs. Andrew Sanchez +120, middleweights

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola, lightweights



Brad Tavares -130 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +110, middleweights

Sara McMann -130 vs. Julianna Pena +110, women's bantamweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights

Movsar Evloev -575 vs. Nik Lentz +425, featherweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -110 vs. Amir Albazi -110, flyweights

UFC 257 info

Date: Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99 (new ESPN+ subscribers) or $59.99 (existing subscribers)

UFC 257 countdown

Who will win McGregor vs. Poirier 2, and how will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 257, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA in the past 23 months, and find out.