It's January 2021, which will look a lot like January 2020 as the UFC will once again kick off its pay-per-view calendar with Irish superstar Conor McGregor making a return to the Octagon. The former featherweight and lightweight champion makes yet another comeback on Saturday night as he squares off with Dustin Poirier in a rematch taking place in the lightweight showdown.

In their first meeting back in 2014, McGregor took less than two minutes to score a TKO victory. That fight took place at featherweight, but Poirier has come into his own as a lightweight, including a brief run as interim champion after a dominant win over Max Holloway. Poirier has gone on a 10-2 run since the loss to McGregor with one loss coming to Khabib Nurmagomedov, arguably the most dominant fighter in UFC history.

He bounced back from that defeat with a fight of the year contender against Dan Hooker last June to remind everyone just how deep the 155-pound division can be. McGregor, meanwhile, returned from his own extended absence last January with a quick TKO over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at welterweight. McGregor, in fact, has only competed at 155 pounds in UFC twice.

The first PPV of 2021, much like 2020, is fairly top heavy. That is evidenced by the co-main event where fans will get their first glimpse of former Bellator champion Michael Chandler when he takes on Dan Hooker at lightweight. Both fighters are looking to get into the title conversation at 155 pounds with a win. And despite his definitive retirement announcement in October, champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has told Dana White that if someone in either fight "impresses him", he may consider one last fight to get to 30-0 in his career.

UFC 257 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Here's a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 257 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -300 vs. Dustin Poirier +240, lightweights

Dan Hooker -130 vs. Michael Chandler +110, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100, women's flyweights

Ottman Azaitar -160 vs. Matt Frevola +135, lightweights

Amanda Ribas -310 vs. Marina Rodriguez +250, women's strawweights

Arman Tsarukyan -240 vs. Nasrat Haqparast +200, lightweights



Brad Tavares -155 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +130, middleweights

Sara McMann -125 vs. Julianna Pena +105, women's bantamweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights

Makhmud Muradov -135 vs. Andrew Sanchez +115, middleweights

Movsar Evloev -420 vs. Nik Lentz +330, featherweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -125 vs. Amir Albazi +105, flyweights

UFC 257 info

Date: Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99 (new ESPN+ subscribers) or $59.99 (existing subscribers)

UFC 257 countdown