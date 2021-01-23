January 2021 will come across a lot like January 2020 as the UFC will once again kick off its pay-per-view calendar with Irish superstar Conor McGregor making a return to the Octagon. The former featherweight and lightweight champion makes yet another comeback on Saturday night as he squares off with Dustin Poirier in a rematch taking place in the lightweight showdown.

The battle is important for the future of the lightweight division as the championship remains in flux. UFC president Dana White insists that he will get Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight one more time, but the champion has remained firm on his stance to retire after his win in October and the death of his father.

McGregor has still only fought at 155 pounds twice in UFC despite his rise to the belt in 2016 with a TKO win over Eddie Alvarez. His second came in the one-sided defeat to Nurmagomedov in 2018. Still, a win over Poirier in a rematch dating back to 2014 would put "Notorious" on a path to UFC gold once again.

Poirier, meanwhile, has been nothing short of brilliant since the defeat to McGregor six years ago. He's gone on a 10-2 run with one of those losses coming to Nurmagomedov after claiming the interim lightweight title. He owns wins over Jim Miller, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gathje and Max Holloway just to name a few.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Plus, former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler is set to make his promotional debut when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Chandler held the Bellator belt on three different occasions and is widely considered one of the best success stories in promotional history. Now, he begins his attempt to claim UFC gold when he takes on the powerful kickboxer from New Zealand, who just lost a decision to Poirier last June in a Fight of the Year contender.

UFC 257 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Here's a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 257 fight card, odds

Conor McGregor -333 vs. Dustin Poirier +275, lightweights

Dan Hooker -140 vs. Michael Chandler +120, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100, women's flyweights

Amanda Ribas -330 vs. Marina Rodriguez +260, women's strawweights



Makhmud Muradov -140 vs. Andrew Sanchez +120, middleweights

Arman Tsarukyan -650 vs. Matt Frevola +475, lightweights



Brad Tavares -130 vs. Antonio Carlos Junior +110, middleweights

Sara McMann -130 vs. Julianna Pena +110, women's bantamweights

Khalil Rountree -330 vs. Marcin Prachnio +260, light heavyweights

Movsar Evloev -575 vs. Nik Lentz +425, featherweights

Zhalgas Zhumagulov -110 vs. Amir Albazi -110, flyweights

UFC 257 info

Date: Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99 (new ESPN+ subscribers) or $59.99 (existing subscribers)

UFC 257 countdown

Who will win McGregor vs. Poirier 2, and how will each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 257, all from the incomparable expert who's up more than $22,000 on MMA in the past 23 months, and find out.