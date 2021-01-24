Another year, another start to the PPV season for Conor McGregor and UFC. The former featherweight and lightweight champion is back in the main event on Saturday night at UFC 257 when he takes on Dustin Poirier in a pivotal non-title bout at 155 pounds. The duo will square off from Etihad Arena on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi atop an 11-fight card.

McGregor has fought in the Octagon just two times since 2016, when he conquered the world as a two-division champion. He was destroyed by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 when he looked to reclaim his lightweight crown. The end of the fight saw the darkest moments in UFC history when Nurmagomedov jumped the cage and incited a massive brawl in the crowd. Then, after nearly 14 months off, McGregor returned to stop Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in just 40 seconds last January.

Poirier, meanwhile, has been as active as can be. The Louisiana native has amassed a 10-2 record since the 2014 defeat to McGregor, including a rise to interim lightweight champion with a brutal win over Max Holloway in April 2019. He went on to lose to Nurmagomedov by submission, but "The Diamond" has proved he remains on the elite level with huge wins over Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker just to name a few.

Despite Nurmagomedov declaring his retirement following a submission win over Gaethje last October, UFC president Dana White has been insistent that he can get "The Eagle" to win once more. Because of that, the 155-pound title will not be on the line this week, making it all the more important for Poirier and McGregor, as well as the co-main event of former Bellator champ Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker as the fighters jockey for position atop the division.

The card will also feature a women's flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood, a middleweight battle between Makhumud Muradov and Andrew Sanchez as well as a women's strawweight showdown between Amanda Ribas and Marina Rodriguez. Plus, the preliminary card will see the return of Brad Tavares when he takes on Antonio Carlos Junior at 185 pounds.

UFC 257 takes place on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi and will stream exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Here's a look at the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 257 fight card, results

Conor McGregor -333 vs. Dustin Poirier +275, lightweights

Dan Hooker -140 vs. Michael Chandler +120, lightweights

Joanne Calderwood -120 vs. Jessica Eye +100, women's flyweights

Amanda Ribas -330 vs. Marina Rodriguez +260, women's strawweights



Makhmud Muradov -140 vs. Andrew Sanchez +120, middleweights

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Matt Frevola via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Brad Tavares def. Antonio Carlos Junior via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Julianna Pena def. Sara McMann via third-round submission (rear naked choke)

Marcin Prachnio def. Khalil Rountree Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Movsar Evolev def. Nik Lentz via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Amir Albazi def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 257 info

Date: Saturday, Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23 Location: Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Flash Forum -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $64.99 (new ESPN+ subscribers) or $59.99 (existing subscribers)

UFC 257 countdown

