The UFC is taking a big swing on Fight Island in January, with three events over one week, culminating in UFC 257, headlined by Conor McGregor's return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier. "Triple Header Week" kicks off with UFC Fight Night on Jan. 16, followed by another Fight Night on Jan. 20 before UFC 257 on Jan. 23.

All three events will take place at Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The venue has served as the UFC's home for international events during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The first event held during the pandemic on the man-made island was UFC 251 this past July.

The Jan. 16 card is headlined by a clash between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. Holloway has dropped back-to-back fights to Alexander Volkanovski, losing the featherweight championship and failing to win it back in the rematch. Kattar is a rising star in the division and will enter the fight on a two-fight winning streak, knocking out Jeremy Stephens and taking a decision win over Dan Ige.

On Jan. 20, Khamzat Chimaev will look to score the biggest win of his career when he faces Leon Edwards in a welterweight clash. The two were originally set to meet on Dec. 19, but the fight was postponed after both men tested positive for COVID-19. Chimaev made his Octagon debut during the UFC's first trip to Fight Island, winning two fights just 10 days apart in completely dominating performances. He followed that up with a 17 second knockout win in September. Edwards is a top-ranked welterweight and is riding an eight-fight winning streak. He has been out of action since July 2019 and will look to end Chimaev's hype while reasserting himself as a top contender at 170 pounds.

McGregor will be returning from yet another brief retirement when he rematches Poirier. The two first met in September 2014 with McGregor scoring a TKO win in less than two minutes. McGregor has only fought twice since 2016, losing a bid to regain the lightweight championship when submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, retiring and then returning to knock out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in January 2020. Since 2016, Poirier has gone on a 6-1 run. In that time he captured the interim lightweight championship by dominating Holloway, but subsequently lost in his unification bout with lightweight king Nurmagomedov. He rebounded from that loss in his most recent fight, beating Dan Hooker in a thrilling battle this past June.