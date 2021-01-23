The time has finally arrived for one of the most anticipated rematches in recent memory. Nearly seven years later, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will link up once again in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday night in the U.S while competing in the wee hours of the morning from Abu Dhabi. McGregor successfully returned to the Octagon in January 2020 by stopping Donald Cerrone after nearly 18 months away.

In the time since the first meeting in 2014, so much has changed. Poirier made the leap up to 155 pounds immediately after the contest and began a torrid run through the division, amassing an impressive 10-2 record with wins over the likes of Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje, Anthony Pettis and Max Holloway. McGregor, meanwhile, went on the collect both the featherweight and lightweight titles before a one-off boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, which he lost by TKO.

Plus, former Bellator MMA lightweight champion Michael Chandler is set to make his promotional debut when he takes on Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Chandler held the Bellator belt on three different occasions and is widely considered one of the best success stories in promotional history. Now, he begins his attempt to claim UFC gold when he takes on the powerful kickboxer from New Zealand, who just lost a decision to Poirier last June in a Fight of the Year contender.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 257 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 257 prelims

Date: Jan. 23 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 257 main card

Date: Jan. 23 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 257 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 257 main card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Conor McGregor -310 Dustin Poirier +250 Lightweight Dan Hooker -140 Michael Chandler +120 Lightweight Joanne Calderwood -120 Jessica Eye +100 Women's flyweight Amanda Ribas -330 Marina Rodriguez +260 Women's strawweight Makhmud Muradov -140 Andrew Sanchez +120 Middleweight

