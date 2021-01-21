A much-anticipated rematch kicks off the UFC's 2021 pay-per-view slate as former two-division champion Conor McGregor takes on former interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi. The main UFC 257 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET and features a battle of lightweights who are among the promotion's biggest stars. McGregor fought just once last year but reminded MMA fans of his lethal skill set with a 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone. Poirier also saw the Octagon just once in 2020 but delivered a memorable performance in winning a five-round decision against the resilient Dan Hooker.

UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2 preview

Marley knows the main event is not only going to play a major role in the future of an uncertain division, but it is also bound to draw massive interest because of McGregor, who is arguably still the sport's biggest star despite fighting just twice in the past 27 months.

Both fighters have lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is still recognized by the UFC as its sitting lightweight champion despite the Russian's repeated claims that he will not fight again following a third-round submission of top-ranked contender Justin Gaethje in October.

Although many observers believe Saturday's main event should have at least an interim title at stake, the winner will undoubtedly have the inside track to the division's next title shot, regardless of whether it involves Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Poirier first met in September 2014 when both were rising prospects, but the bold Irishman was getting the bulk of the promotion. The lead-up to the fight also introduced MMA fans to the psychological warfare that has now come to be expected from McGregor, who repeatedly taunted and belittled Poirier ahead of their battle in the Octagon.

McGregor took charge against a rattled Poirier (26-6-1) and finished the fight with a first-round technical knockout. Poirier has often cited McGregor as the hardest puncher he has ever faced.

McGregor went on to become a two-division champion and the sport's biggest star, while Poirier quietly went on to win 10 of his next 12 fights to also become mentioned among the sport's elite. The 32-year-old Louisiana native has wins against the likes of Gaethje and former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway on his resume. You can see who to back here.

UFC 257 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 257 predictions here: He is backing Joanne Calderwood (-125) to earn a decision victory against Jessica Eye (+105) in a matchup of women's flyweight contenders.

Eye (15-8-1) is a rugged fighter known for her brawling and resilience. The former title contender has lost two of her past three but still has wins in four of her past six UFC appearances. The 34-year-old Las Vegas resident is looking to overcome a five-round decision loss to upstart prospect Cynthia Calvillo last June.

Calderwood (14-5) is an accomplished kickboxing and karate specialist who has faced some of the division's biggest names. Her last outing resulted in a first-round submission defeat against Jennifer Maia in August.

"Calderwood is the better and more dangerous striker and has high volume. I think she wins a decision," Marley told SportsLine.

