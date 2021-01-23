After a successful comeback in January 2020, Conor McGregor had designs on fighting several times over the year. A global pandemic and financial disagreements with the UFC shut those plans down, but McGregor is now ready to make his return after a year out of the Octagon when he faces Dustin Poirier in the lightweight main event of UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor met in 2014, with McGregor scoring a knockout in less than two minutes. The Irishman would go on to win the featherweight and lightweight championships while also retiring multiple times, entering the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and having several issues with the law. Poirier eventually made his own move to lightweight, finding the most success of his career and capturing the interim title in the division. All these years later, McGregor vs. Poirier feels like a fresh pairing.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC 257 on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 257 prelims

Date: Jan. 23 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to watch UFC 257 main card

Date: Jan. 23 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 257 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

