UFC 258 needs a new co-main event after the middleweight fight between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall has been postponed, ESPN reported on Friday. According to the report, the delay was the result of Weidman recently testing positive for COVID-19, though neither Weidman nor anyone in his camp have yet to confirm a positive test.

Weidman was looking to put together consecutive victories for the first time since losing the UFC middleweight title to Luke Rockhold in December 2015. Weidman is on a 2-5 run during his current stretch, though he picked up a win over Omari Akhmedov in his most recent outing this past August.

Hall is on a three-fight winning streak. In his most recent win, Hall scored a knockout victory over middleweight legend Anderson Silva in what was Silva's final UFC bout. Hall lost to Weidman on the regional circuit in 2010, with Weidman picking up a first-round TKO victory in just his third professional fight.

The fight is reportedly being targeted for the UFC 261 event on April 24, though the bout agreement has not yet been signed. There have been reports that the UFC intends to hold that event in Singapore with women's strawweight champion Weili Zhang in the main event slot, though the location for the event has not yet been announced by the promotion.