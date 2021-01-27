UFC fans wanting to see Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight championship against former teammate Gilbert Burns are hoping the third time is a charm for booking the scrap. The pair are set to face off in the headliner of UFC 258 on Feb. 13 from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Usman and Burns were expected to fight at UFC 251 this past July in one of the first main event battles from Fight Island, only to see Burns test positive for COVID-19 and Usman defend his belt on short notice against Jorge Masvidal. The two were then targeted for a UFC 256 fight in December, but Usman withdrew, citing the need to recover from undisclosed injuries. Now, the fight is finally set to go down -- assuming both fighters remain healthy in the coming weeks.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks to win consecutive fights for the first time since 2015 when he faces off with Uriah Hall. Weidman is coming off a decision win over Omari Akhmedov and is 2-5 in his seven most recent fights. Hall most recently defeated former middleweight king Anderson Silva in Silva's final UFC bout, the victory extending his winning streak to three. The two men fought in 2010, prior to their UFC careers, with Weidman scoring a first-round TKO.

UFC 258 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -260 vs. Gilbert Burns +210, welterweight championship

Uriah Hall -130 vs. Chris Weidman +110, middleweights

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera, bantamweights



Kelvin Gastelum -220 vs. Ian Heinisch +180, middleweights

Alexa Grasso -135 vs. Maycee Barber +115, women's flyweights



Julian Marquez -190 vs. Maki Pitolo +160, middleweights



Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweights

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140, women's flyweights

Gabriel Green -110 vs. Phillip Rowe -110, welterweights



Rodolfo Vieira -400 vs. Anthony Hernandez +310, middleweights



Mallory Martin -165 vs. Polyana Viana +140, women's strawweights



UFC 258 info