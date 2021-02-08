The latest UFC PPV is upon us. The long-awaited welterweight showdown between champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns is set to headline UFC 258 on Feb. 13 from the APEX in Las Vegas. These two are plenty familiar with one another as they have trained alongside as teammates in south Florida over the last few years, but now will separate to go toe-to-toe with the 170-pound title on the line.

Usman and Burns were expected to fight at UFC 251 this past July in one of the first main event battles from Fight Island, only to see Burns test positive for COVID-19 and Usman defend his belt on short notice against Jorge Masvidal. The two were then targeted for a UFC 256 fight in December, but Usman withdrew, citing the need to recover from undisclosed injuries. Now, the fight is finally set to go down -- assuming both fighters remain healthy in the coming weeks.

The original co-main event was expected to be a rematch of Chris Weidman facing off with Uriah Hall at middleweight. However, Weidman tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from the bout. Now, women's flyweights Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso will serve in the co-main event slot. Barber, 22, suffered her first pro defeat in her most recent bout to Roxanne Modafferi in January 2020.

UFC 258 fight card, odds

Kamaru Usman (c) -280 vs. Gilbert Burns +230, welterweight championship

Alexa Grasso -160 vs. Maycee Barber +135, women's flyweights



Kelvin Gastelum -220 vs. Ian Heinisch +180, middleweights

Pedro Munhoz -140 vs. Jimmie Rivera +120, bantamweights

Bobby Green -270 vs. Jim Miller +220, lightweights

Rodolfo Vieira -400 vs. Anthony Hernandez +310, middleweights



Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad, welterweights

Ricky Simon -270 vs. Brian Kelleher +220, featherweights

Miranda Maverick -150 vs. Gillian Robertson +125, women's flyweights

Gabriel Green -125 vs. Phillip Rowe +105, welterweights



Julian Marquez -180 vs. Maki Pitolo +155, middleweights



Mallory Martin -150 vs. Polyana Viana +125, women's strawweights



UFC 258 info