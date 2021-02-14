UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is on a quest to prove that he will one day be remembered as the best welterweight fighter of all time. That journey took another step forward on Saturday night at UFC 258 as Usman successfully defended his title in the main event with a third-round TKO victory over former teammate Gilbert Burns. The win also helped Usman pass the legendary Georges St-Pierre for the longest winning streak (12) in UFC history.

Burns jumped out to a quick start in the first round by rocking his friend with a few stiff strikes, but Usman would quickly rebound and take control the rest of the way. After piecing the challenger up in the second round, Usman put it into overdrive in the third round as he eventually walked out of the UFC Apex facility still in possession of the 170-pound belt.

In the co-main event of the evening, 22-year-old Maycee Barber suffered her second straight setback as she was outboxed by Alexa Grasso. While the young Barber tends to grab all the headlines, Grasso is starting to make some waves of her own now as she picked up her second-straight win at 125 pounds.

CBS Sports was with you all week gearing up for the UFC 258 PPV card and throughout the evening on Saturday brining you all the live results and highlights, which you can view below.

UFC 258 fight card results

Kamaru Usman (c) def. Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO (punches)

Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber

Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Ricky Simon def. Brian Kelleher via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Julian Marquez def. Maki Pitolo via third-round submission (anaconda choke)

Anthony Hernandez def. Rodolfo Vieira via second-round submission (guillotine choke)

Belal Muhammad def. Dhiego Lima via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Polyana Viana def. Mallory Martin via first-round submission (armbar)

Chris Gutierrez def. Andre Ewell via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-27)

UFC 258 coverage