After two failed attempts to put Gilbert Burns and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in the Octagon together, the pair will finally battle for the belt at UFC 258 on Saturday. The fight headlines the card from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Usman will be making the third defense of the belt he won from Tyron Woodley in March 2019, and is riding a 16-fight winning streak that includes title defense wins over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. In Burns, Usman faces a former teammate who has won six fights in a row to earn his shot at the title.

In the night's co-main event, Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso meet in a battle to improve their position in the women's flyweight division.

Below is all the information you need to catch UFC [NUMBER] on Saturday night.

How to watch UFC 258 prelims

Date: Feb. 13 | Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

How to watch UFC 258 main card

Date: Feb. 13 | Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Stream: ESPN+ | Price: $69.99

Now, here's a look at the UFC 258 main fight card and betting odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 258 main card, odds