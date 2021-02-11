Kamaru Usman will put his welterweight title on the line Saturday against second-ranked contender Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258 in Las Vegas. Their clash draws the curtain on the UFC 258 fight card from Las Vegas, with the main card set for 10 p.m. ET. Usman is undefeated since joining the UFC and he has evolved from dangerous contender into dominant champion in a matter of two years. The UFC's first African-born champion took the crown from former champ Tyron Woodley in a dominant outing in March 2019 and has looked even better in two subsequent defenses. He could face his stiffest test yet in Burns, who has scaled the UFC rankings behind six straight victories.

Usman is a -270 favorite (risk $270 to win $100), while Burns is priced at +230 in the latest Usman vs. Burns odds at William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Alexa Grasso is the -140 favorite in the latest UFC 258 odds as she takes on Maycee Barber (+120) in a meeting of women's flyweight contenders. Before locking in any UFC 258 picks, make sure you see what SportsLine MMA expert Brandon Wise has to say.

Wise has been profitable for six consecutive years with his MMA picks, and last year he started sharing his UFC main card picks with SportsLine members. Those who have followed his UFC bets have seen massive returns.

Since the UFC returned following a period of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wise has gone 65-39-2 while nailing the method of victory 47 times! At UFC 256, Wise went 4-0-1 and correctly called the method of victory in three of those winners. Those selections included a decision victory for Charles Oliveira (+145) against Tony Ferguson (-165) in the lightweight co-main event. At UFC 257, he correctly called a stoppage victory for Makhmud Muradov (-145) against Andrew Sanchez (+125) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the main card. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, with UFC 258 fast approaching, Wise has carefully studied every main-card matchup and released his MMA predictions. Those UFC 258 picks are available at SportsLine.

Usman vs. Burns expert preview

Wise knows the main event features an intriguing matchup between fighters who share several traits, most notably the incessant desire to silence skeptics. They are also ground-game savants who strive to show MMA fans that they don't necessarily need to see a knockout in order to be entertained.

Usman (17-1) has found himself in the uncomfortable role as one of the UFC's most polarizing champions. He is naturally quiet and self-aware, but also knows that trash-talking and social-media feuds sell tickets. Thus, he sometimes plays along with the latter, while appearing perpetually torn between the desire to embrace the role of anti-hero or uphold his good-guy reputation.

Regardless, his dominance inside the Octagon has made even his harshest critics concede a measure of respect. Usman has torn through two ultra-popular opponents in Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, on his way to potentially crafting one of the most distinguished resumes in the history of the welterweight division. A victory over Burns would further that cause.

Burns is similarly reluctant to engage in self-promotion and is more likely to shower his opponent with compliments than insults. But the beefy Brazilian grappling specialist has made plenty of statements in the cage, emerging from fringe contender to a top contender in a one-year span.

The second-ranked Burns showed his powerful hands with a devastating one-punch knockout of icon Demian Maia in March of last year before peppering Woodley with a barrage of punches and takedowns in a one-sided decision in their main event clash in May. You can only see who Wise is backing here.

Top UFC 258 predictions

We'll share one of Wise's UFC 258 picks here: He is backing Bobby Green (-270) to get a decision win against Jim Miller (+230) in a meeting of lightweight veterans.

Green (27-11-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who has faced some of the division's biggest names including Edson Barboza and Dustin Poirier, the former interim champion who is now the division's top-ranked contender. The Southern California native was one of the promotion's most active fighters in 2020, posting a 3-1 record in four appearances.

Miller (32-15-1) is one of the longest-tenured fighters in the UFC and holds the division record for victories with 19. He went 1-2 last year and is looking to bounce back from a decision loss to fellow veteran Vinc Pinchel in August.

"Look for this to be an interesting grappling match for much of the fight unless Green can keep Miller off him long enough to end it on his feet," Wise told SportsLine. "Otherwise, expect Green to grind out a decision over the legend."

How to make UFC 258 picks

Wise also has strong picks for Usman vs. Burns and every other bout on the main UFC 258 card. He's also backing an underdog who "will throw nothing but bombs" and come away with an epic TKO. Those selections are only available here.

Who wins Usman vs. Burns? And how exactly does each main-card fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every main-card fight at UFC 258, all from the accomplished expert who has been profitable for six straight years, and find out.

UFC 258 odds, main fight card

Kamaru Usman (-270) vs. Gilbert Burns (+230)

Alexa Grasso (-140) vs Maycee Barber (+120)

Kelvin Gastelum (-215) vs. Ian Heinisch (+185)

Julian Marquez (-165) vs. Maki Pitolo (+145)

Bobby Green (-270) vs. Jim Miller (+230)