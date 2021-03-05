Jan Blachowicz is used to being underestimated, so he wasn't surprised to see he's an underdog on Saturday against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 259. In fact, if recent history is any indication, the newly crowned light heavyweight champion is exactly where he wants to be. His first defense comes against Adesanya, the reigning middleweight king, to top the UFC 259 card starting at 10 p.m. ET. The late-blooming Blachowicz has won four straight fights, with three coming as a significant underdog.

Blachowicz defied the odds in beating top-ranked contender Dominick Reyes for the vacant title and now turns his attention to Adesanya, who has designs on becoming the UFC's fifth two-division champion. Adesanya is a -265 favorite (risk $265 to win $100), while Blachowicz is a at +225 underdog in the latest Blachowicz vs. Adesanya odds at William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes (-1,200) defends her featherweight title against challenger Megan Anderson (+750). Before making any UFC 259 selections of your own, make sure you check out the MMA predictions from SportsLine analyst Kyle Marley.

Blachowicz vs. Adesanya preview

Marley knows the main event will play a major role in the budding legacy of Adesanya (20-0), who has made no secret of his desire to be considered among the greatest to ever fight in the Octagon. The self-assured former professional kickboxer turned off some observers with his bold predictions for his mixed martial arts career while still just a UFC newcomer.

In fact, just his second fight ended in a razor-thin split decision against Marvin Vettori, who is now the No. 5-ranked contender at light heavyweight. However, it soon became clear his athleticism and striking merited elite status, and he is now listed at No. 3 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings behind Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Adesanya won the title with a second-round stoppage of Whittaker and has already defended it twice. Adesanya's last fight resulted in a second-round stoppage of previously undefeated Brazilian beefcake Paulo Costa.

Blachowicz (27-8) was considered a middling contender until his knockout of former champion Luke Rockhold in February 2019 raised his profile. The Polish slugger has since ripped off three more wins, including a victory over the top-ranked and heavily favored Reyes to capture the vacant title.

Top UFC 259 predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC 259 selections here: He is backing Sean Brady (-200) to get past Jake Matthews (+175) in a battle of welterweight prospects.

Brady (13-0) has shown elite-level grappling and wrestling while winning his first three appearances under the UFC banner. He got the attention of the UFC behind a 10-0 mark to start his career that included an eight-fight unbeaten streak in the Cage Fury Fighting Championship. The 28-year-old Philadelphia native is coming off a 2-0 showing in 2020 that included a technical submission of Christian Aguilera in their August fight.

Matthews (17-4) is a seven-year UFC veteran who appears to be hitting his stride behind a stretch of six wins in his last seven outings against upper-tier opponents. His last fight resulted in a unanimous decision over veteran contender Diego Sanchez in September.

"Brady should be the better boxer and will land more volume. I also think he is the better wrestler and can win with top control or a submission. I don't see him finishing Matthews, but I think he wins every round," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC 259 odds

Israel Adesanya (-265) vs. Jan Blachowicz (+225)

Amanda Nunes (-1,200) vs. Megan Anderson (+750)

Petr Yan (-115) vs. Aljamain Sterling (-105)

Islam Makhachev (-345) vs. Drew Dober (+285)

Aleksandar Rakic (-160) vs. Thiago Santos (+140)

Casey Kenney (-140) vs. Dominick Cruz (+120)

Song Yadong (-140) vs. Kyler Phillips (+120)

Askar Askarov (-130) vs. Joseph Benavidez (+110)

Kai Kara France (-140) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+120)

Amanda Lemos (-200) vs. Livinha Souza (+175)

Jordan Espinosa (-125) vs. Tim Elliott (+105)

Carlos Ulberg (-220) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (+190)

Sean Brady (-200) vs. Jake Matthews (+175)

Uros Medic (-165) vs. Aalon Cruz (+145)

Mario Bautista (-220) vs. Trevin Jones (+190)