Three UFC championships will be up for grabs on March 6 when UFC 259 goes down inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. No fight on the card is bigger than the main event superfight as middleweight champion Israel Adesanya jumps to light heavyweight to challenge 205-pound champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title.

Adesanya is a perfect 20-0 in his MMA career, and after winning the interim title at middleweight, unifying to become undisputed champion and successfully defending the crown twice, he is looking to build his resume against the very dangerous Blachowicz. After an up and down UFC career, Blachowicz finally reached the top of the light heavyweight mountain this past September, running his winning streak to four by knocking out Dominick Reyes to capture the vacant 205-pound title.

In the co-main event, the greatest fighter in the history of women's MMA, Amanda Nunes, will return to defend her featherweight championship against heavy underdog Megan Anderson. Rounding out the trio of title fights, Petr Yan will put his bantamweight title on the line for the first time since becoming champion when he faces off with Aljamain Sterling.

Below is the fight card that's been announced by the promotion to date. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 259 fight card, odds

Jan Blachowicz (c) +220 vs. Israel Adesanya -270, light heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women's featherweight championship

Petr Yan (c) -130 vs. Aljamain Sterling +110, bantamweight championship

Aleksandar Rakic -175 vs. Thiago Santos +150, light heavyweight



Song Yadong -165 vs. Kyler Phillips +140, bantamweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg, light heavyweight



Sean Brady -260 vs. Jake Matthews +210, welterweight

Kai Kara-France -150 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +125, flyweight



UFC 259 info