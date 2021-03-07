A jam-packed fight card, one of the most loaded slates of all time, is nearly upon us as UFC 259 approaches. The promotion filled this card with three major title fights and four champions in action, not to mention some big veterans and rising prospects the whet the appetite early from Las Vegas on March 6. Atop the card is the megafight between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and rising middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Fans will also be delighted to see the return of two-division champion Amanda Nunes when she attempts to defend her featherweight crown against Megan Anderson in the co-main event. The first of the trio of title bouts will see bantamweight king Petr Yan look to make his first defense against top contender Aljamain Sterling in arguably the best title fight available in the promotion today. Plus, former title challenger Thiago Santos is back to face rising contender Aleksandar Rakic, and a pair of lightweight contenders link up in a pivotal battle when Islam Makhachev takes on Drew Dober.

Below you can find the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook. You will also find our complete coverage for UFC 259 with features, gambling advice and the latest news from Las Vegas. Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates for the fight card all week long.

UFC 259 fight card, odds, results

Israel Adesanya -240 vs. Jan Blachowicz (c) +200, light heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -800 vs. Megan Anderson +500, women's featherweight championship

Petr Yan (c) -130 vs. Aljamain Sterling +110, bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -450 vs. Drew Dober +340, lightweights

Aleksandar Rakic -175 vs. Thiago Santos +145, light heavyweights



Casey Kenney -135 vs. Dominick Cruz +115, bantamweights

Song Yadong -170 vs. Kyler Phillips +145, bantamweights

Askar Askarov -125 vs. Joseph Benavidez +105, flyweights

Kai Kara-France -135 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +115, flyweights

Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg via second-round TKO (punches)



Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews via third-round submission (head and arm choke)

Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza via first-round TKO (punches)

Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via first-round TKO (punches)

Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via second-round TKO (punches)

UFC 259 info

Date: March 6

March 6 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

