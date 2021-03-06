A jam-packed fight card, one of the most loaded slates of all time, is nearly upon us as UFC 259 approaches. The promotion filled this card with three major title fights and four champions in action, not to mention some big veterans and rising prospects the whet the appetite early from Las Vegas on March 6. Atop the card is the megafight between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and rising middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.
The co-main event will mark the return of two-division champion and consensus greatest woman in mixed martial arts history when Amanda Nunes looks to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson. It will be just Nunes' second fight in 15 months because of minor injuries, COVID-19 protocols and the birth of her first child with fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff. The first title tilt to kick things off may be the best matchup on paper when bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks to make his first defense against top contender Aljamain Sterling.
Below you can find the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook.
UFC 259 fight card, odds
- Israel Adesanya -240 vs. Jan Blachowicz (c) +200, light heavyweight championship
- Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women's featherweight championship
- Petr Yan (c) -120 vs. Aljamain Sterling +100, bantamweight championship
- Islam Makhachev -380 vs. Drew Dober +300, lightweights
- Aleksandar Rakic -160 vs. Thiago Santos +135, light heavyweights
- Casey Kenney -135 vs. Dominick Cruz +115, bantamweights
- Song Yadong -160 vs. Kyler Phillips +135, bantamweights
- Askar Askarov -125 vs. Joseph Benavidez +105, flyweights
- Amanda Lemos -230 vs. Livinha Souza +190, women's strawweights
- Jordan Espinosa -120 vs. Tim Elliott +100, flyweights
- Carlos Ulberg -240 vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu +200, light heavyweights
- Sean Brady -210 vs. Jake Matthews +175, welterweights
- Kai Kara-France -135 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +115, flyweights
- Uros Medic -170 vs. Aalon Cruz +145, lightweights
- Mario Bautista -230 vs. Trevin Jones +190, bantamweights
UFC 259 info
- Date: March 6
- Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
UFC 259 countdown
