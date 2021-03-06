A jam-packed fight card, one of the most loaded slates of all time, is nearly upon us as UFC 259 approaches. The promotion filled this card with three major title fights and four champions in action, not to mention some big veterans and rising prospects the whet the appetite early from Las Vegas on March 6. Atop the card is the megafight between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and rising middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The co-main event will mark the return of two-division champion and consensus greatest woman in mixed martial arts history when Amanda Nunes looks to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson. It will be just Nunes' second fight in 15 months because of minor injuries, COVID-19 protocols and the birth of her first child with fellow fighter Nina Ansaroff. The first title tilt to kick things off may be the best matchup on paper when bantamweight champion Petr Yan looks to make his first defense against top contender Aljamain Sterling.

Below you can find the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook. You will also find our complete coverage for UFC 259 with features, gambling advice and the latest news from Las Vegas. Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates for the fight card all week long.

UFC 259 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -240 vs. Jan Blachowicz (c) +200, light heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women's featherweight championship

Petr Yan (c) -120 vs. Aljamain Sterling +100, bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -380 vs. Drew Dober +300, lightweights

Aleksandar Rakic -160 vs. Thiago Santos +135, light heavyweights



Casey Kenney -135 vs. Dominick Cruz +115, bantamweights

Song Yadong -160 vs. Kyler Phillips +135, bantamweights

Askar Askarov -125 vs. Joseph Benavidez +105, flyweights

Amanda Lemos -230 vs. Livinha Souza +190, women's strawweights

Jordan Espinosa -120 vs. Tim Elliott +100, flyweights

Carlos Ulberg -240 vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu +200, light heavyweights



Sean Brady -210 vs. Jake Matthews +175, welterweights

Kai Kara-France -135 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +115, flyweights



Uros Medic -170 vs. Aalon Cruz +145, lightweights

Mario Bautista -230 vs. Trevin Jones +190, bantamweights

UFC 259 info

Date: March 6

March 6 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 259 countdown

